Outside The Confines: The Yankees hold their breath after a possible Cole disaster

It’s a good thing that Yankees fans are generally a mellow sort who never overreact to anything. Yankees fans are so chill about everything.
- The reigning Cy Young Award winner, Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole, will undergo further test as he deals with an “unspecified elbow injury.” Manager Aaron Boone says Cole is unlikely to be ready by Opening Day.
- Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty look at what the Yankees’ options are if Cole misses a significant amount of time. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- One option is to trade for White Sox hurler Dylan Cease. Ken Rosenthal reveals what he’s heard about the trade market for Cease. (The Athletic sub. req.) Rosenthal seems to think the Rangers, not the Yankees, are the favorites for Cease if the Pale Hose deal him.
- The Yankees did get some good news as outfielder Aaron Judge, who had been dealing with abdominal pain, got a clean MRI. He hopes to be ready for Opening Day.
- Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito will undergo elbow surgery and will likely miss all of 2024.
- Adam Berry explains the Rays decision to send top prospect Junior Caminero down to the minors to start the year.
- Ben Clemens notes that no one increases their velocity more with two strikes than Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. Then he figures out how effective Gausman is with that increased velocity.
- Jake Mintz has a preview of the AL East.
- ESPN ranked the top 100 players in baseball. Four Cubs made their list.
- Kiley McDaniel ranks one player from each team that could join the Top 100 list in future seasons. (ESPN+ sub. req.)
- Will Leitch predicts the most likely player (or manager) to win a major postseason award this season from each division.
- Padres manager Mike Schildt announced that top prospect Jackson Merrill will make the trip to Korea with the team. That’s not quite “you’ve made the team,” but it’s darn close.
- If Merrill plays center field for the Padres this year, San Diego could field a lineup with a former (or current) shortstop at every position but pitcher and catcher. Heck, they could trade for Jose Cuas and then they’d also have a former shortstop at pitcher.
- The Dodgers and Padres named their probable starters for the Seoul Series.
- Mike Petriello looks at what Statcast data says we can expect defensively out of Mookie Betts as he takes over as the shortstop for the Dodgers.
- I covered this in After Dark, but the Giants released third baseman J. D. Davis after he cleared waivers.
- Tigers pitching prospect Jackson Jobe impressed with a 102 mph fastball in Spring Training.
- Brewers manager Pat Murphy named Brice Turang their Opening Day second baseman.
- Jay Jaffe explains how Noelvi Marte’s PED suspension frees up a logjam of infielders for the Reds.
- The Mets and free agent DH J.D. Martinez have “mutual interest” in an agreement. No deal as of yet, though.
- And big “Get Well Soon” wishes go out to former Met (and other teams) outfielder Darryl Strawberry, who is recovering from a heart attack. Strawberry said “All is well” on social media.
- Mets closer Edwin Díaz took the mound for the first time since he was injured in last year’s World Baseball Classic. Díaz struck out the side on 14 pitches.
- Mike Axisa writes that most things that happen in Spring Training, but here are four developments this spring that you should pay attention to.
- If you want to know what scouts are actually talking about, Tess Taruskin has this wonderful explainer on what the different terms used to describe a hitter’s swing actually mean. Complete with visual aids.
- Eve Peyser has a look at the controversy surrounding MLB’s see-through pants. (Article should be unlocked.)
- Matt Snyder ranks the top ten major league ballparks on how good looking they are. No one around here is going to argue with his number one choice.
- Alden Gonzalez has the story behind the great Lego-building competition between Orioles Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser.
- And finally, Shohei Ohtani is usually the one trying to fool hitters, at least when he’s pitching. But he got completely fooled by a card trick in the clubhouse.
SHOHEI OHTANI has an INSANE Reaction to my MAGIC! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PxLfsZf18U— Shlomo Levinger (@shlomolevinger) March 13, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
