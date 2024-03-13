A few more thoughts about the Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas

Last week, I wrote this article critiquing renderings that had been posted showing what a new stadium in Las Vegas might look like for the Athletics, who have proposed moving to the Nevada city.

My article contained factual errors regarding those renderings. I apologize for those factual errors. More information and facts about the renderings can be found in this Forbes article by Maury Brown, which I commend all of you to read.

Tuesday, I said I wasn’t going to write any more on this topic because it had become so divisive on this site, but I felt the above needed to be said. I trust we can all move on.

Having said that, I continue to believe that the renderings in question, one of which is reproduced above, are “aspirational.” If a stadium for the A’s is built in Las Vegas, my belief is that it won’t look like that. Further, especially given this interview Maury Brown did with A’s president Dave Kaval, I continue to have my doubts that this move will happen at all. We still don’t know where the A’s are going to play next year, given that their lease at Oakland Coliseum expires at the end of 2024. MLB schedulers are already working on the 2025 schedule, which is expected to be released shortly after the All-Star break. That’s about four months from now.

Kaval and A’s owner John Fisher have created quite the mess here. It’ll be interesting to see how they clean it up. At this moment I’d say the chances of their team actually moving to Las Vegas are only about 50/50.

Again, I regret the errors made in the article from last week about the renderings.