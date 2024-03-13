Cubs 8, Guardians 3: The Cubs display home-run power

The Cubs brought quite a number of guys to this game who are expected to be bench players this year, or compete for bench spots.

Several of those players brought their big bats with them. The Cubs won the game 8-3 and one of the big blows was a first-inning grand slam by backup catcher Miguel Amaya.

In fact, let’s start with that:

Miguel Amaya opposite-field grand slam! pic.twitter.com/E6k7wUZrZT — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 13, 2024

Amaya had a nice game, with another hit in addition to the slam. He’s going to be asked to take on a larger catching workload this year, I think, with Yan Gomes likely in his last season and Amaya probably taking over as the No. 1 catcher in 2025.

Another ball left the yard off a Cubs bat in the second inning, this one from Garrett Cooper. In all, the Cubs hit Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee hard — seven hits and five runs in fewer than three innings.

Here’s Cooper’s homer:

Cooper with a solo shot to left!



Cubs lead the Guardians 5-0. pic.twitter.com/0GqhMknEer — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 13, 2024

Cooper had three hits on the afternoon, in trying to make his case to make the Opening Day roster.

While all this was going on, Kyle Hendricks was mowing down Guardians hitters in classic Professor form. Per the Cleveland broadcast, Hendricks was inducing weak contact, which is his specialty. He recorded four outs on ground balls and struck out three, before running out of gas with two out in the fourth. I am one who is optimistic that Kyle will be at least as good as he was in 2023 and perhaps just a bit better.

In the top of the fifth, Patrick Wisdom homered with a runner on base, the second consecutive game in which he’s homered, giving the Cubs a 7-1 lead:

Back-to-back games with a BLAST for P-Wizzy! pic.twitter.com/fDll2Tqzjs — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 13, 2024

Hector Neris threw the bottom of the fifth and served up a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez, making the score 7-3. Neris was somewhat homer-prone when he was with the Phillies, though he allowed just 10 in 133⅔ innings in two years with the Astros. Still, it’s something that will need to be watched.

Adbert Alzolay entered the game for the bottom of the sixth. He allowed one hit, a single, in a scoreless inning.

In the top of the seventh, David Bote went deep — his fourth of the spring. We have discussed Bote’s great spring stats before, and how perhaps they shouldn’t be taken too seriously, but he is definitely making a case to make the Opening Day roster.

Hayden Wesneski, who with Jameson Taillon likely out for Opening Day is vying for a spot in the starting rotation, came into the game to begin the bottom of the seventh. Despite having some traffic on the bases, he finished by throwing three shutout innings with three strikeouts. Granted, all against Guardians minor leaguers, but at the very least it was a confidence builder.

Cubs history note: Angel Martinez, who played shortstop for the Guardians in this game and is their No. 10 prospect, is the son of Sandy Martinez, who caught in 62 games for the Cubs in 1998 and 1999. Most notably, Sandy Martinez was the catcher for Kerry Wood’s 20-K game on May 6, 1998. Sandy Martinez is currently a coach in the Royals’ minor league system.

The Cubs return to Sloan Park Thursday to face the Athletics. Shōta Imanaga will start for the Cubs and JP Sears goes for the A’s. Game time Thursday is 3:05 p.m. CT and Cubs baseball returns to TV coverage, via Marquee Sports Network.