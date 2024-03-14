Cubs vs. Athletics at Mesa preview, Thursday 3/14, 3:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — There’s been a little parlor game floating around social media the last year or so: “Name Six A’s.”

Can you do it? Obviously if you scroll down this post you can name four, because I’ve got four pitchers listed for them.

Besides those four? Can you name six others? I looked at their 40-man roster and I think I recognized maybe four names.

Give it a try!

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Athletics lineup:

Sears on the hill at Sloan Park ⚾ pic.twitter.com/GWWlOoBtyi — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 14, 2024

Shōta Imanaga will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Yency Almonte, Daniel Palencia, Edwin Escobar, Carl Edwards Jr. and Cam Sanders.

JP Sears will start for the Athletics. A’s relievers scheduled today: Sean Newcomb, Tyler Ferguson and Dany Jimenez.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs market territory).

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Athletics site Athletics Nation. If you do go there to interact with A’s fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

