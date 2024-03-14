Cub Tracks makes the trip

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs played the artists once called Indians, now known far and wide as the Guardians, which is a dumb name. For my money, they should be the Rocks. But it isn’t my money.

Since they had played a night game previously, most of the Cubs’ stars watched from the pine, if the indeed made the trip. Pound that Gatorade, boys.

So the lineup was unique to the occasion. Which is great. It’s one of the best things about spring training. I mean:

All righty then. There’s two weeks and change left until the regular season. I think three of those people will be in the regular season program. Mayyybe four. Injuries could make it five at best, so 50 percent of this lineup will have new laundry in a fortnight, in the best possible scenario. You can guess who if you like.

Also, the unique Cubs played well behind Hendricks’ pitching Miguel Amaya went oppo for a granny:

Miguel Amaya opposite-field grand slam! pic.twitter.com/E6k7wUZrZT — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 13, 2024

Patrick Wisdom cranked one out:

Back-to-back games with a BLAST for P-Wizzy! pic.twitter.com/fDll2Tqzjs — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 13, 2024

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

