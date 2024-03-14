Cub Tracks makes the trip

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs played the artists once called Indians, now known far and wide as the Guardians, which is a dumb name. For my money, they should be the Rocks. But it isn’t my money.
Since they had played a night game previously, most of the Cubs’ stars watched from the pine, if the indeed made the trip. Pound that Gatorade, boys.
So the lineup was unique to the occasion. Which is great. It’s one of the best things about spring training. I mean:
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup vs. the Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Z3JdteJU1E— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 13, 2024
All righty then. There’s two weeks and change left until the regular season. I think three of those people will be in the regular season program. Mayyybe four. Injuries could make it five at best, so 50 percent of this lineup will have new laundry in a fortnight, in the best possible scenario. You can guess who if you like.
Also, the unique Cubs played well behind Hendricks’ pitching Miguel Amaya went oppo for a granny:
Miguel Amaya opposite-field grand slam! pic.twitter.com/E6k7wUZrZT— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 13, 2024
Patrick Wisdom cranked one out:
Back-to-back games with a BLAST for P-Wizzy! pic.twitter.com/fDll2Tqzjs— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 13, 2024
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 13, 2024
Final: #Cubs 8, Guardians 3. pic.twitter.com/klEfzPlpEn
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Jake Brown (NY Post*): ‘The Show’ Episode 92: Jed Hoyer talks Cubs offseason, expectations. [AUDIO].
- Dave McCann (Deseret News*): Cubs, Cougars and the comforting, enduring magic of baseball. “The BYU baseball team shared the Cubs’ Spring Training facility in Mesa as the Cougars returned to the diamond last weekend.”
- Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Are the Orioles the best team in the AL? Will the Cubs make the playoffs this year? “... the Cubbies look like the favorites to win the division.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): How long could Jameson Taillon be out and how will the Cubs rotation be impacted? “A stiff lower back is still the diagnosis,” Counsell told reporters on Tuesday afternoon. Brett Taylor updates. Meghan Montemurro has more* {$}.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Could high-upside relievers Daniel Palencia and Luke Little play big roles for Chicago Cubs? “Daniel Palencia did not need much of an introduction to his new manager Craig Counsell the first time they met.”
- Ryan O’Rourke (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs could have a secret weapon in the bullpen with righty Jose Cuas. “With a unique arm slot and a devastating sweeper, Cuas could have a bigger role with the Chicago Cubs in 2024 after arriving in a trade last year.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): This former Cubs fan favorite is turning heads this spring - for all the wrong reasons. “Since joining the Tigers, Baez has been a shell of his former self...”
- Kyle Williams (Chicago Sun-Times*): Nick Madrigal progressing well, gives Cubs another option at third base. “The Cubs have an interesting decision to make...”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: When will Pete Crow-Armstrong be up with the Cubs in Chicago? “He needs to just play baseball and learn from his experiences playing baseball,” manager Craig Counsell said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): After finishing strong in ‘23, Suzuki aims to be ‘that bat’ in ‘24. “He realizes that he can be that bat in our lineup. And he wants to be,” Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly said.
- MLB.com*: Chicago Cubs add AAPI Heritage Celebration to 2024 promotional calendar. “Event joins annual Pride and Hispanic and Latino Heritage celebration.”
Food for Thought:
Some male dragonflies have reflective wax on their bodies, which cools them on sunny courtship flights and may also protect them against the effects of climate change.https://t.co/QJ9pzPpOjh— Science News (@ScienceNews) March 13, 2024
Hat-wearing cyborg jellyfish could one day explore the ocean depths https://t.co/CedJhbVYsO— Popular Science (@PopSci) March 13, 2024
Do Our Ears And Noses Carry On Growing Forever?https://t.co/t3uNixfNt9— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 13, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...