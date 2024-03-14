BCB After Dark: Will the Cubs rock the Bote?

It’s Wednesday evening here at BCB After Dark: the coolest club for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and sit with us. All friends, new or old, are welcome. There’s no cover charge tonight. We still have a few tables available. Bring your own beverage.

Yesterday, I asked you who you thought would lead the Cubs in OPS for 2024. I thought Cody Bellinger would win the voting, but actually Seiya Suzuki came out on top and it wasn’t even particularly close with 57 percent of the vote. Bellinger was second with 20 percent and Christopher Morel was third with 13 percent.

Here’s the part where we listen to music and talk movies. You’re free to skip ahead to the Cubs stuff at the end. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Here’s the great jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal in Paris in 2017 playing “Autumn Leaves.” He’s joined by James Cammack on double bass, Herlin Riley on drums and Manolo Badrena on percussion.

The advantage that I have here, writing mostly about old movies, is that I can pick and choose the ones I want to write about. I watch a lot more films than I discuss here. Sometimes I don’t write about them because they’re pretty well-known films and you don’t need me telling you about them. Sometimes they’re good films, but I just have nothing interesting to say about them. Other times I just get a backlog of good films and never get around to writing about all of them. And sometimes I watch a film that is just a stinker and I never want to relive it.

But, since I don’t have another topic in mind tonight, let me tell you this: Director Edward Dmytryk’s 1962 melodrama Walk on the Wild Side, starring Laurence Harvey, Capucine, Jane Fonda, Anne Baxter and Barbara Stanwyck, is a bad film. And you know that I must have hated it if I’m going to rip a film with Stanwyck in it.

Walk on the Wild Side is an adaptation of a Nelson Algren novel, who also wrote The Man with the Golden Arm. The novel was one of those novels that scandalized the 1950s because it dealt with things you weren’t supposed to talk about, like sex and drugs and homosexuality and prostitution. But of course, that becomes a problem because while the Production Code is shaky by 1962, it’s still in effect and Hollywood still had to sanitize the story to some degree.

Harvey plays Dove Linkhorn, a man from rural Texas in the great Depression. And of course, when I think of who I’m going to cast as someone from rural Texas, the Lithuanian/South African/British Laurence Harvey is the first guy who comes to mind. Dove is drifting towards New Orleans to meet up with his true love, Hallie, played by the singularly-named French model Capucine. She had left him years earlier to become a sculptress, but unbeknownst to Dove, Hallie has failed to make a living as an artist and is now the most highly-prized prostitute of Jo (Stanwyck), the owner of a New Orleans brothel. Jo is in a loveless marriage to a man with no legs. Jo is a hard-edged businesswoman who keeps her girls clean and working. She also takes an interest in their lives. Maybe too big an interest in their personal lives, if you know what I mean. And I put it that way because that’s the closest that Hollywood could come to saying someone is a lesbian in 1962 and still get it past the Production Code.

Along the way to New Orleans, Dove meets a teenage runaway named Kitty Twist, played by a 24-year-old Jane Fonda in only her second movie. Kitty is dishonest and manipulative. Kitty cheats and steals. She tries to get Dove to have sex with her, but he’s saving himself for Hallie. Dove and Kitty eventually part after Dove gets discovers that Kitty has robbed a kindly Mexican cantina owner, played by Baxter. As you can probably guess, Kitty continues on to New Orleans where she gets arrested for vagrancy and ends up working for Jo as a prostitute.

So you can tell what an overwrought melodrama this is. The characters are all meant to be “edgy” and troubled, except for Dove who is the type of mid-century male hero who rises above the poverty, filth and corruption that surrounds him.

Harvey reportedly told Capucine that she couldn’t act, which caused a huge scene on the set. But he was right. Capucine couldn’t act, at least not in this potboiler. She’s not good and Dmytryk probably would have fired her, except she was the producer’s girlfriend. But the other problem is that Harvey just isn’t good either. He was a serious and talented actor, but that’s the problem. Harvey takes this trashy melodrama way too seriously and plays Dove like he’s Hamlet or something.

Stanwyck, one of my favorite actresses of all time, is just wasted here. She’s fine, but she’s fifth-billed and really isn’t given a lot to do. She’s the putative villain in this movie, but the movie is more interested in this sappy romance plot between Dove and Hallie than it is in Jo’s machinations.

The one actor who comes off well in this film is Fonda. Between Harvey thinking he’s doing Shakespeare, Capucine thinking she’s walking a fashion runway and Stanwyck just cashing a paycheck, Jane Fonda seems to be the only one who realizes how dumb this film is and decides to play Kitty with all the campy fun that it deserves. She also already had that on-screen charisma that would soon thereafter make her a star.

There are two other good parts of Walk on the Wild Side. One is the jazz orchestral Elmer Bernstein score. The other is the famous Saul Bass opening credits, where a black cat slinks through the alleyways to the music until it meets a white cat and a vicious literal cat fight breaks out.

Because I like you all, here’s the only part of Walk on the Wild Side that you need to watch, unless you are a Jane Fonda completist. Here are the opening credits:

And in case you were wondering, ten years later, Lou Reed decided to write a song about the novel A Walk on the Wild Side. He eventually abandoned that thought and made “Walk on the Wild Side” about the people he knew in the Andy Warhol Factory days rather than about the novel. Good call.

Tonight’s question is “Does David Bote make the Opening Day roster?”

If you’ve been following along with Al’s Spring Training game recaps, you know he thinks that Bote deserves another shot in the majors. But tonight’s question is whether you think Bote will actually win that spot on Craig Counsell’s squad.

You likely know the story of David Bote by now. He came up with the Cubs in 2018 and after a strong season as a utility player in 2019, offered to sign a five-year, $15 million extension what the Cubs agreed to. It seemed like not a lot of money for someone who could be a valuable bench piece.

What happened was that Bote failed to hit in 2020 and was injured for much of 2021 and 2022. He also was not good when he did play, so the Cubs placed him on waivers and no one claimed him before the 2023 season. Bote could have declined to report to Iowa and become a free agent, but then he’d forfeit his guaranteed money and no team was going to give him the $11 million the Cubs still owed him. So he spent all of last year in Iowa as the Cubs were not going to call him up and risk him getting enough service time that would have allowed Bote to refuse an outright assignment to Iowa and still keep the money the Cubs owed him.

It’s too bad, because the Cubs probably could have used Bote last year. He played 99 games for the I-Cubs and hit a very respectable .258/.361/.456 with 14 home runs. He also played shortstop more than any other position and while he wasn’t great there, he wasn’t terrible either.

This spring, Bote is hitting .250/.314/.656 and leads the Cubs with 4 home runs. He’s a non-roster invitee who is competing with Miles Mastrobuoni and Nick Madrigal for a utility infielder spot.

If the decision were based on Spring Training numbers alone, Bote would most likely go north with the team when camp breaks. But you know that there are other factors at play here. Both Mastrobuoni and Madrigal have options left, so sending them down to Iowa wouldn’t be an issue. But Bote isn’t on the 40-man roster and for him to make the team, someone else would have to be put on waivers to make room for him. And then he’s competing with Garrett Cooper, David Peralta, Dominic Smith and even some NRI pitchers who are fighting for a spot on the team. So for the Cubs to keep Bote, they’ll have to risk losing at least one other player on the 40-man roster. And if they want to keep Bote and, say Cooper (who is also having an impressive spring), then the Cubs would have to expose two players to waivers.

Of course, if something happens that allows the Cubs to place a player on the 60-day injured reserve list before the season starts, that would likely change the calculus tremendously in Bote’s favor. But it certainly wouldn’t be definitive. There still are other NRI players who would be fighting for that spot.

There is the other issue that if the Cubs put Bote on the roster, he could gain enough service time that the Cubs couldn’t get out of paying Bote’s salary if they try to pass him through waivers again. But this is the last year of Bote’s contract and the Cubs are going to pay the $6.5 million they still owe him one way or the other. Unlike last season, the Cubs are likely good with just eating the rest of that contract this year.

So tell me: Is David Bote going to get another shot in the majors to start the 2024 season?

