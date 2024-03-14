Here’s what the Cubs rotation might look like to start the 2024 season

The Cubs will open the 2024 regular season two weeks from today in Arlington, Texas against the defending World Series champion Rangers.

Lefthander Justin Steele has already been named the Opening Day starter coming off his fine 2023 season.

Manager Craig Counsell has already said he wants to be “flexible” with the rotation given that Shōta Imanaga, coming over from Japan, is more used to the six-man rotation used by many NPB teams:

It is also worth noting that Counsell wants to maintain flexibility with the back of the rotation, allowing for additional days off for members of the staff. That includes Imanaga, who is adjusting to a five-day routine after being on a six-day program in Japan. Counsell has described the situation not as a six-man rotation, but maybe working in a sixth starter on occasion.

Given that, the injury to Jameson Taillon, and the fact that the Cubs have three off days between Opening Day and April 11 — a two-week period — what might the rotation look like for the season’s first 12 games?

Here’s how I would set up the Cubs starters for those first four series against the Rangers, Rockies, Dodgers and Padres.

Thursday, March 28 vs. Rangers: Justin Steele

Saturday, March 30 vs. Rangers: Kyle Hendricks

Sunday, March 31 vs. Rangers: Shōta Imanaga

Monday, April 1 vs. Rockies: Jordan Wicks

Tuesday, April 2 vs. Rockies: Drew Smyly (or other fifth starter)

Wednesday, April 3 vs. Rockies: Justin Steele

Friday, April 5 vs. Dodgers: Kyle Hendricks

Saturday, April 6 vs. Dodgers: Shōta Imanaga

Sunday, April 7 vs. Dodgers: Jordan Wicks

Monday, April 8 vs. Padres: Drew Smyly (or other fifth starter)

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Padres: Justin Steele

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Padres: Kyle Hendricks

That would give Imanaga five days’ rest between his first and second starts (and also second and third, if he would open the series at Seattle Friday, April 12). If the injury to Jameson Taillon isn’t serious and he could be ready by mid-April, he’d only likely miss two starts.

The rotation above is very lefthanded — Hendricks would be the only righthander starting over the first 12 games if the Cubs choose to go that way, unless the Cubs went with Hayden Wesneski or Javier Assad instead of Smyly in the fifth starter role.

Nothing’s been announced yet by the team except for Steele starting on Opening Day. Could it go this way? I think so, but perhaps you have a different idea.