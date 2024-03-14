Cubs 3, Athletics 1: Shōta Imanaga, spring strikeout king

MESA, Arizona — This was the Shōta Imanaga advertised to Cubs fans when the team signed him to a four-year deal out of Japan’s NPB.

Lots of strikeouts, the occasional home run. In Thursday’s 3-1 Cubs win over the Athletics, there were many of the former and none of the latter. Imanaga was lifted with one out in the fifth to a nice ovation, having struck out nine of the 16 batters he faced, and allowing just three hits, all singles.

Or, to put it another way:

Shota Imanaga has struck out 19 of 41 batters faced this spring. That's a 46.3% strikeout rate. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 14, 2024

Granted and stipulated: It’s Spring Training. The A’s aren’t a very good team. Still, Imanaga showed off multiple looks and pitches in his nine K’s. Here you can see all of them [VIDEO].

I think the Cubs got a good one here.

The Cubs had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Nico Hoerner led off with a single and Seiya Suzuki doubled him in [VIDEO].

A second Cubs run crossed the plate in the fourth. Cody Bellinger led off with a single and Christopher Morel was hit by a pitch. One out later, Michael Busch singled to load the bases. Mike Tauchman followed with a sacrifice fly to left to score Bellinger.

The Cubs got good relief outings from Cam Sanders, Yency Almonte, Daniel Palencia and Edwin Escobar. You’ll note I left Carl Edwards Jr. off that list. CJ struggled in his one inning of work, allowing three walks and a run and also throwing a wild pitch. I still think CJ can help the Cubs, but at this point he is still a work in progress.

Sanders’ outing was so quick — just a couple of pitches to induce an inning-ending double play in the fifth — that he went back to the bullpen and threw a dozen or so more.

David Bote contributed the Cubs’ final run of the game, a solo homer in the eighth [VIDEO].

I know Bote is a polarizing figure around here. I also know that these are Spring Training games, and Bote has had good springs before. Whether he makes the Opening Day roster or not is, of course, up to Craig Counsell and the front office, but Bote is certainly making his case with five homers and a 1.091 OPS in 33 at-bats (yes, a very small sample size).

About those five homers:

Tied for spring training home run lead:



Oneil Cruz & David Bote. 5 each. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 14, 2024

So there’s that. “As always, we await developments.”

Attendance watch: Another sellout of 15,120 brought the Sloan Park attendance total for 2024 to 137,204 for 11 dates, or 12,473 per date.

The Cubs will travel to Glendale Friday to face the White Sox. Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs and Chris Flexen goes for the Sox. Game time is 3:05 p.m. CT and TV for this one will be via the Sox’ outlet, NBC Sports Chicago, with the Sox announcers.

Cubs and Sox prospects will take the field at Sloan Park Friday in their Spring Breakout game. At this time I don’t have starting pitchers, though it seems likely Cade Horton will take the mound for the Cubs prospect team. That game will begin at 4:05 p.m. CT and will be televised by Marquee Sports Network (and also streamed at MLB.com and on ESPN+). I am planning on attending this game.

All of tomorrow’s action is weather permitting, which, according to this forecast, it might not permit.