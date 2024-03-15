Cubs vs. White Sox Friday preview: at Glendale (3:05 CT), Spring Breakout at Mesa (4:05 CT)

Today features both a MLB spring contest between the Cubs and White Sox and MLB’s inaugural Spring Breakout game between Cubs and White Sox top prospects.

NOTE! The Spring Breakout game will be a seven-inning game.

Both of these games are weather permitting, as there are showers and thunderstorms expected in the Phoenix area today. Here is the National Weather Service’s point forecast for Mesa and for Glendale. Neither one looks very good for baseball. Here’s the local radar for your reference.

Here are today’s particulars for the MLB game at Glendale.

Cubs lineup:

Let's play two!



Here is the #Cubs starting lineup against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch! pic.twitter.com/JPDA4Hk2XJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 15, 2024

White Sox lineup:

White Sox vs. Cubs at Camelback Ranch! pic.twitter.com/UCTmzqnSqb — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 15, 2024

Here are today’s particulars for the Spring Breakout game at Mesa.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the inaugural Spring Breakout game at @SloanParkMesa!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/fmEr4ryX0G — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 15, 2024

White Sox lineup:

Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: TBA

Chris Flexen will start for the White Sox. Sox relievers scheduled today: TBA

Cade Horton will start for the Cubs in the Spring Breakout game. Here is the Cubs’ Spring Breakout roster.

Mason Adams will start for the Sox in the Spring Breakout game. Here is the White Sox’ Spring Breakout roster.

Today’s Spring Breakout game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It will be streamed live via MLB.com and also on ESPN+. If you miss this live broadcast, it will be replayed on MLB Network at 7 p.m. CT (outside the Cubs/Sox market territory) and also on Marquee at 8 p.m. CT.

Today’s MLB game between the Cubs and White Sox will be carried on NBC Sports Chicago with the Sox announcers. There is also a radio broadcast with Sox announcers on ESPN 1000.

MLB.com Gameday for the Cubs/White Sox MLB game

MLB.com Gameday for the Cubs/White Sox Spring Breakout game

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

NOTE: There will be ONE set of threads for BOTH games today.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

