Outside The Confines: Cease and persist

Dylan Cease has been a name on the trade radar for the entire offseason, but as we drew closer to Opening Day it started to be questionable if he was going to get moved, but the big event has finally happened and in a big surprise it was the San Diego Padres who made a move to claim the pitcher.

Cease is headed to San Diego and in return four players will be headed back to Chicago, including three of their top ten prospects. In the trade, the White Sox receive RHP Drew Thorpe, OF Samuel Zavala, RHP Jairo Iriarte, and RHP Steven Wilson.

Cease took to Instagram to post a heartfelt farewell to Chicago and to White Sox fans.

Here are some links on the Cease trade:

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are ready for #SeoulSeries!



(via shoheiohtani/IG) pic.twitter.com/QESxA7SoKm — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2024

Did you know?

Hank Aaron made his official debut wearing No. 5 for the Milwaukee Braves in 1954.



He wouldn't claim his famous No. 44 until the following season. pic.twitter.com/iGzsDBV6OB — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) March 14, 2024

Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had jury duty Tuesday. As candidates were whittled down he remained, and it looked like he would be selected. Asked if there was any reason he couldn’t serve, he said “I have to pitch in Clearwater Thursday.” He was sent home. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/vMWwbsUj5k — Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) March 13, 2024

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.