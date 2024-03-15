 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Cease and persist

The Padres still want to be competitive, and blockbuster deal shows it.

By Ashley MacLennan
Dylan Cease has been a name on the trade radar for the entire offseason, but as we drew closer to Opening Day it started to be questionable if he was going to get moved, but the big event has finally happened and in a big surprise it was the San Diego Padres who made a move to claim the pitcher.

Cease is headed to San Diego and in return four players will be headed back to Chicago, including three of their top ten prospects. In the trade, the White Sox receive RHP Drew Thorpe, OF Samuel Zavala, RHP Jairo Iriarte, and RHP Steven Wilson.

Cease took to Instagram to post a heartfelt farewell to Chicago and to White Sox fans.

Here are some links on the Cease trade:

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

