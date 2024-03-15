Outside The Confines: Cease and persist

Dylan Cease has been a name on the trade radar for the entire offseason, but as we drew closer to Opening Day it started to be questionable if he was going to get moved, but the big event has finally happened and in a big surprise it was the San Diego Padres who made a move to claim the pitcher.
Cease is headed to San Diego and in return four players will be headed back to Chicago, including three of their top ten prospects. In the trade, the White Sox receive RHP Drew Thorpe, OF Samuel Zavala, RHP Jairo Iriarte, and RHP Steven Wilson.
Cease took to Instagram to post a heartfelt farewell to Chicago and to White Sox fans.
Here are some links on the Cease trade:
- Ben Clemens explores the big move for FanGraphs.
- An analysis of the trade from MLB dot com.
- Karl Rasmussen offers some intial reporting on the trade.
- The team at The Athletic look at the deal from both sides. (The Athletic subscription required.)
Now onto the rest of today’s links!
- Esteban Rivera explains why Patrick Bailey is so good at pitch framing.
- Zach Buchanan talks to GMs about their first big-league trades.
- C. Trent Rosencrans looks at Pat Murphy’s committment to putting fun first with the Brewers. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Sam Dykstra offers all the details you need to know about Spring Breakout.
- Kiley McDaniel ranks the top prospects in Spring Breakout.
- Bo Jackson has been added to the Royals Hall of Fame. Story by Patrick Andres.
- Karl Rasmussen shares Nick Castellanos’s unique theory that all baseball players are either milk or wine.
- Former catcher Bill Plummer has passed away at age 76. (AP)
- Sam Blum and Brittany Ghirolli look at how the Angels are looking at life post-Ohtani. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Dodgers’ Japanese superstars are headed to South Korea!
Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are ready for #SeoulSeries!— MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2024
(via shoheiohtani/IG) pic.twitter.com/QESxA7SoKm
- Ken Rosenthal shares why the Reds’ new rotation aren’t interested in what doubters have to say. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Adam Duvall is heading back to the Atlanta Braves, reports Andrew Simon.
- Mike McDaniel reports that Gerrit Cole will be out 1-2 months to start the season.
- Jose Quintana will be the Mets starter on Opening Day. (Field Level Media)
- Fun fact!
Did you know?— MLB Vault (@MLBVault) March 14, 2024
Hank Aaron made his official debut wearing No. 5 for the Milwaukee Braves in 1954.
He wouldn't claim his famous No. 44 until the following season. pic.twitter.com/iGzsDBV6OB
- David Laurila asks MLB players what their other top sports were.
- Ben Weinrib explains how you can keep up with the Spring Breakout excitement.
- Thomas Neumann looks at the incredible splash made by Tigers’ pitcher Jackson Jobe in his debut.
- Darryl Strawberry is recovering after a heart attack. (AP)
- Stephen J. Nesbitt ranks teams within the confines of the “Wild Card” era. (The Atheltic subscription required.)
- LOL!
Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had jury duty Tuesday. As candidates were whittled down he remained, and it looked like he would be selected. Asked if there was any reason he couldn’t serve, he said “I have to pitch in Clearwater Thursday.” He was sent home. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/vMWwbsUj5k— Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) March 13, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
