On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Roscoe Coughlin, James Casey, Dick Scott, Bob Locker, Bobby Bonds* (57.9 bWAR), Freddie Bynum, Jon Jay, Trayce Thompson, Michael Fulmer. Also notable: Harold Baines HOF (38 bWAR).

Today in History:

44 BC - Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus, Cassius and several other Roman senators on the Ides of March in Rome.

- Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus, Cassius and several other Roman senators on the Ides of March in Rome. 493 - Theodoric the Great, King of the Ostrogoths, murders King Odoacer of Italy with his sword at a banquet in Ravenna.

- Theodoric the Great, King of the Ostrogoths, murders King Odoacer of Italy with his sword at a banquet in Ravenna. 1744 - French King Louis XV declares war on Britain.

- French King Louis XV declares war on Britain. 1820 - Maine admitted as 23rd state of the Union.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.