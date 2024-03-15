An update on two injured Cubs: Ian Happ and Nick Madrigal

Ian Happ and Nick Madrigal have both missed considerable time this spring with hamstring injuries. For Happ, that’s a one-off; he’s been very durable the last three years, playing 148 games in 2021 and 158 each of the last two seasons.

Madrigal, on the other hand, has had leg injuries, mostly hamstring, in all four of his MLB seasons. If you dare, here’s a list of all of them, which have prevented him from playing even 100 games in any of those seasons. And now he’s on the shelf with another hamstring issue.

Via Meghan Montemurro in the Tribune, here’s an update on both players.

Happ looks like he might be ready for Opening Day:

Ian Happ (left hamstring) remains on track to be ready for opening day despite not getting into a Cactus League game. Happ continues to take on-field batting practice and has gotten live BP on the minor-league back fields. Counsell said Thursday that Happ is in good shape and “certainly” will get into games next week.

Here’s a bit more from AZ Phil at The Cub Reporter:

AZ Phil watches Ian Happ get some work on the backfields today pic.twitter.com/M71jzGpsPx — The Cub Reporter (@thecubreporter) March 15, 2024

When Happ went down with this injury, it was said he’d have to get some time in Spring Training games to be ready for Opening Day. It looks like that’s going to happen. The Cubs, obviously, have games all next week plus a handful the following week before the opener at Texas March 28. As long as there are no setbacks, I’d think Happ will be in the Opening Day lineup. (Also, the Tribune article isn’t totally correct — Happ did play in four Cactus League games before being injured.)

The news on Madrigal isn’t as good:

Nick Madrigal’s status for the start of the season is a little less certain. Madrigal (right hamstring) also has been taking BP but is behind Happ’s schedule. Counsell acknowledged there’s a chance Madrigal could begin on the injured list. “The other thing that we’re going to have to decide at some point is the IL stint means he misses (five) regular-season games because of the back date, so it’s not something that’s going to have a big effect,” Counsell said.

As I have previously noted, this could open a spot for David Bote to be the backup infielder on Opening Day. He can play the same positions Madrigal can, plus shortstop, first base and left field. While Bote is not currently on the 40-man roster, it seems likely that a spot will be opened on the 40-man by placing Caleb Kilian on the 60-day injured list, as Kilian is likely out until mid-season.

As always, we await developments.