The Wrigley Field sports book has been approved for betting

The Cubs and DraftKings partnered for a sports book adjacent to Wrigley Field back in September 2020, with a groundbreaking ceremony held there in June 2022.

The sports book opened last year, just for food and drink, since it did not yet have a gaming license granted by the Illinois Gaming Board. I paid a visit there last September just to see what it was like. The food and atmosphere was pretty good.

Now, the sports book is open for betting business, as the Illinois Gaming Board granted the license earlier this week, per Crain’s Chicago Business:

The Illinois Gaming Board last week approved a retail sports wagering license for the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, a spokeswoman for the state’s gambling regulator confirmed. The long-awaited move gave DraftKings the green light to accept wagers at its betting kiosks in the two-story addition adjacent to the ballpark, which debuted with bar and restaurant service last June. DraftKings is hosting a grand opening event on March 15 with former Chicago Bears player Kyle Long, who is scheduled to make the “ceremonial bet” kicking off the gambling era at Wrigley, the company said in a statement.

The article goes on to point out that there is no access from the sports book to Wrigley Field and vice versa. So if you go in there on a game day, you’ll have to leave the sports book and have a ticket to the game to enter the ballpark, and vice versa. Major League Baseball rules, per the article, “prohibit sportsbooks from operating where a game ticket is required for entry.”

We have discussed here many times the potential pitfalls of having sports books associated with MLB and its teams. The sport, which faces reductions in local TV rights fees, has turned to gaming as a possible new revenue source. It remains to be seen whether this will work out or not. MLB rules are still in place prohibiting team employees from gambling on the sport.

For better or worse, the era of sports books near to MLB parks has commenced. What concerns me most would be incidents like this, when Cleveland pitcher Nick Wittgren’s family was threatened after he had a bad outing in 2021:

Y’all I get it, my husband had a bad day at work. But sending both of us very explicit death threats aimed at him, me, and our children is absolutely inexcusable. — Ashley Wittgren, MS CSCS (@ashleyecrosby) July 24, 2021

Thank you for all of the kind messages. Sadly this is considered “normal” in professional sports. It’s happened to 90% of players I know and basically after every bad outing a player has. But there is nothing normal about threatening someone and their families lives. pic.twitter.com/FZV8JwbNJP — Nick Wittgren (@N_Witt) July 24, 2021

That’s scary, and I hope MLB and its teams ramp up security for players.

And as always, we await developments.