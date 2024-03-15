White Sox 3, Cubs 2: A rainy day in the Valley of the Sun

Rain moved through the Phoenix area Friday afternoon, and all but two scheduled games were cancelled. The only teams who played in Arizona Friday were the Guardians and Royals at Surprise and the Cubs and White Sox at Camelback Ranch.

It was 62 degrees at game time and the game was delayed 30 minutes by the rainfall, which continued off and on during the game, won by the White Sox 3-2.

Still, there were some good things that happened for the Cubs in this game, so let’s take a look at some of them.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Alexander Canario doubled with one out, and one out later, after a wild pitch moved Canario to third, Brennen Davis doubled him in [VIDEO].

Good to see Davis back in action, after an injury earlier this spring, even though he’s already been optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Davis still has to show that he can recover his pre-injury form, and those have ruined most of his last two years. But the talent is still there, and hopefully he’ll head to Iowa and show that he still has it.

After that hit, Miles Mastrobuoni singled in Davis [VIDEO].

Jordan Wicks then served up a two-run homer to old Cubs nemesis Paul DeJong that tied the game. The White Sox scored a third run, taking the lead in the bottom of the third, on an RBI double by Andrew Vaughn.

Despite the numbers, I thought Wicks threw pretty well overall and he became the first Cubs starter to complete five full innings this spring. He seems on target to be in the rotation to begin the season.

Mark Leiter Jr. and Colten Brewer threw scoreless innings in relief, and then the game was ended after the eighth inning due to more rain falling on Camelback Ranch.

The Cubs vs. White Sox Spring Breakout prospect game was cancelled after they waited over an hour past the scheduled game time. It’s a shame, because many were looking forward to seeing Cade Horton pitch, among other Cubs prospects, but the weather simply did not permit play at Sloan Park. Players were scheduled to have an autograph session after the game; instead, they signed autographs starting at around the scheduled game time for about an hour, a nice gesture. If you purchased tickets for this game, the Cubs say you’ll get a refund posted to your original form of payment within two weeks.

Here are a few players who signed:

I had tickets for the Spring Breakout game but opted not to head to Mesa because of the rain. I think I made the right call.

The Cubs will have a split squad game Saturday. At Sloan Park, they will take on the Royals with Drew Smyly facing Jordan Lyles. (What year is this, 2014?) That game will begin at 3:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network. At Tempe, another squad of Cubs will take on the Angels at Tempe. Ben Brown will get the start there against Chase Silseth. The Tempe game will begin at 3:10 p.m. CT and TV coverage of that game will be via the Angels TV channel Bally Sports SoCal.