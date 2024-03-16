Cubs vs. Royals at Mesa and Angels at Tempe split squad preview, Saturday 3/16

MESA, Arizona — A pair of games today, splitting the squad for the second time this spring. The Mesa game begins at 3:05 p.m. CT, the Tempe game at 3:10 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of game threads covering both games.

Here are today’s particulars.

At Mesa:

Cubs lineup:

Royals lineup:

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs in Mesa. Cubs relievers at Sloan Park: TBA

Jordan Lyles will start for the Royals. Royals scheduled relievers: Alec Marsh, Sam Long, Walter Pennington, Evan Sisk and Jonah DiPoto.

At Tempe:

Cubs lineup:

Angels lineup:

Ben Brown will start for the Cubs in Tempe. Cubs relievers scheduled against the Angels: TBA

Jose Soriano will start for the Angels. Other pitchers scheduled for L.A.: TBA

Today’s game vs. the Royals in Mesa is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

Today’s game vs. the Angels in Tempe is on the Angels TV network, Bally Sports SoCal. There’s also an Angels radio broadcast via KLAA 830.

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Royals

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Angels

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Discuss amongst yourselves.