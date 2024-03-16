Cub Tracks’ let it rain

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Sammy Sosa is back home! 1st time in 17 years. He let me spend the day w/ him visiting kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital & just finished up an exclusive one-on-one interview @Club400cubscave. Tune in to @WGNNews & @GNSportsTV to catch it. #Cubs #GoCubsGo #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/aSdRQOmoxo— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) March 15, 2024
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): An early read on how Craig Counsell will manage relievers: ‘Every bullpen has to evolve’. “First and foremost, what’s their role?” Craig Counsell said. “To get outs.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Shōta Imanaga impressive yet again in latest spring start. “If his latest outing is a clue, Imanaga is well on his way to getting things dialed in.” Brett Taylor agrees.
- Kyle Williams (Chicago Sun-Times*): Left-hander Jordan Wicks might be an answer for Cubs’ rotation uncertainty. “Wicks has a 1.46 ERA in 12⅓ innings this spring, putting his name in the competition for the No. 5 spot in the rotation.” Wicks is on Marquee’s podcast, too.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Keegan Thompson hopes to fit in the Chicago Cubs bullpen — and newcomer Shota Imanaga keeps piling up strikeouts. “Keegan has proven he can get major-league hitters out,” Counsell said Thursday.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Spring Training Notebook: Héctor Neris’ heartwarming gesture for Cubs minor leaguers. “... Neris brought along every Latino minor leaguer (about 70 players) to a dinner at Mambo’s, a local Dominican restaurant. He picked up the tab and brought along fellow relievers Daniel Palencia and Adbert Alzolay to help instill the tradition.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): After Spring Breakout, Horton’s sights set on Majors. “Cade is the kind of player and person you want to give the ball to in a big game,” said Cubs assistant general manager Jared Banner.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: Who will hit leadoff for Cubs?. “I think we make too much of lineups,” Counsell said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Jed Hoyer says third base solution still remains undetermined. “... expect plenty of talk surrounding third base in the closing weeks of spring training...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Sammy Sosa returns to Chicago for the first time in 17 years, is immediately asked about steroids. “Sosa did not allow for any follow-up questions, and headed out after that.” Paul Sullivan opines* {$}.
