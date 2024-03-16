 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Royals at Mesa and vs. Angels at Tempe, Saturday 3/16

By Al Yellon
/ new
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Drew and Ben.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Royals and Angels Saturday 3/16 split squad game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...