Go get ‘em, Drew and Ben.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Royals and Angels Saturday 3/16 split squad game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Royals at Mesa and vs. Angels at Tempe, Saturday 3/16
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Royals at Mesa and vs. Angels at Tempe, Saturday 3/16
- Cubs vs. Royals at Mesa and Angels at Tempe split squad preview, Saturday 3/16
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- An update on two injured Cubs: Ian Happ and Nick Madrigal
- White Sox 3, Cubs 2: A rainy day in the Valley of the Sun
- Cubs vs. White Sox Friday preview: at Glendale (3:05 CT), Spring Breakout at Mesa (4:05 CT)
- Cubs 3, Athletics 1: Shōta Imanaga, spring strikeout king
- Here are all the remaining MLB free agents
- The Wrigley Field sports book has been approved for betting
Loading comments...