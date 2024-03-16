SB Nation Reacts: Who will win the 2024 MVP and Cy Young awards?

Recently, SB Nation Reacts asked MLB fans to make their choices for 2024 MVP and Cy Young awards. Obviously, it’s very, very early with the season having not yet begun, and as you’ll see, one of these choices is probably already wrong.

Here are the results of the SB Nation Reacts survey for 2024 awards.

Clearly, with Yankees righthander Gerrit Cole out for quite some time, he’s now very unlikely to win the Cy Young. The survey was done before Cole’s injury.

Since Shohei Ohtani he won’t pitch this year, that reduces his value, but in 2023 Ohtani’s 6.0 bWAR as a hitter ranked fourth among all AL position players. He’s in the NL conversation, even strictly as a DH.

The man who had the biggest share of any of these four votes was Braves starter Spencer Strider, who finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting last year. The 2023 winner, Blake Snell, remains unsigned at this point, and the other two ahead of Strider, Zac Gallen and Logan Webb, did get votes in the survey.

Among Cubs, Cody Bellinger might have an outside chance at MVP. He was headed possibly for a top-five finish until he faded late in the season. He still got enough downballot votes to finish 10th. While this award wasn’t part of the survey, Shōta Imanaga could get some consideration for Rookie of the Year, though many pundits already feel that’s going to go to Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers. “As always, we await developments.”

