Cubs 7, Royals 6: Everyone digs the long ball

MESA, Arizona — Jordan Lyles has been around a long time, 2024 will be his 14th MLB season. His 5.24 career ERA is the second-worst of any pitcher in the Modern Era (since 1900) with at least as many innings (1,504) — only Jose Lima (5.76) is worse.

That sort of pitching was on display Saturday afternoon at Sloan Park. The Cubs smashed five home runs off Lyles and held on to defeat the Royals 7-6.

The barrage started with Seiya Suzuki, the second batter of the game [VIDEO].

Cody Bellinger was the next hitter [VIDEO].

How about back-to-back-to-back, Yan Gomes? [VIDEO]

For both Bellinger and Gomes, that was their first long ball this spring.

Drew Smyly threw two really good innings, then got roughed up in the third on a three-run homer by MJ Melendez. Perhaps this hints that Smyly is better off in long relief. I assume we’ll see more starts from Javier Assad and Hayden Wesneski to see who fills in for Jameson Taillon while he’s out.

The Cubs were not done with home runs, no, they most certainly were not. Suzuki singled leading off the third, and one out later Gomes went deep for the second time [VIDEO].

That made the score 5-3 Cubs, and it became 7-3 in the fourth. Matt Mervis led off with a single and was forced at second. One out later, Suzuki smashed his second homer of the game [VIDEO].

There’s no Statcast for most spring parks and none at Sloan, so we just have to guess how far that went — I’d say somewhere around 430 feet.

Suzuki is having a great spring:

Seiya Suzuki this spring:

.440/.481/.920, 3 Doubles, 3 HR

3 for 3, 2 HR so far today — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 16, 2024

I think Suzuki is primed to have a huge year. If you’ll recall, last spring he was trying to get past an oblique injury that delayed the start of his season, and he had a rough first half, but a great August and September. I think that will continue.

The Royals chipped away at the lead, scoring two more off Smyly in the fourth on yet another home run — and while the wind was blowing out, a bit, it wasn’t a factor in any of those homers, they were all crushed, all five by the Cubs and two by the Royals.

KC scored one more run off Hector Neris in the seventh, but Adbert Alzolay (1-2-3 eighth, two strikeouts) and Julian Merryweather (1-2-3 ninth, three K’s) finished up without incident. Granted, those were all Royals minor leaguers and NRI guys, but I think we’re going to see a lot of that in the late innings from those two pitchers.

Attendance watch: 12,493 paid to see this ballgame, the 12th home game at Sloan Park this spring. That makes the spring attendance total 149,697, or 12,475 per date.

The Cubs also won the other split squad game, 4-3 over the Angels in Tempe. If you watched this game, you know more about it than I do, because I was at the game in Mesa. Looks like Ben Brown threw four good innings against many of the Angels starters.

And, Christopher Morel joined the Cubs Saturday home run party with this two-run blast in the third inning [VIDEO].

The Cubs will face the Rangers Sunday afternoon at Sloan Park. Javier Assad will start for the Cubs and Jose Ureña will go for Texas. Game time is 3:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network. There’s also radio Sunday on 670 The Score.