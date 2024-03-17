Cubs vs. Rangers at Mesa preview, Sunday 3/17, 3:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — Today’s roster moves: Here.

What will become of Drew Smyly with the Cubs this year? He didn’t look good in his Saturday outing in Mesa against the Royals, but per this Meghan Montemurro article in the Tribune, Smyly was satisfied with his effort:

Smyly’s final line from his start Saturday did not look great — five runs on four hits, including two home runs in 4 1/3 innings — but he was pleased with his fastball, which he feels has been much better than last spring. He lost some feel for his offspeed pitches during the outing and hasn’t been satisfied with his curveball’s shape.

So perhaps that will improve over time. Sahadev Sharma in The Athletic notes that Craig Counsell could get creative with Smyly’s role:

In general, look for Counsell to be creative with how he uses his rotation. Drew Smyly may be in the bullpen to start the season, but seeing him used in a hybrid role wouldn’t be odd. That could entail four innings out of the bullpen on a day a starter goes short, outings where he follows an opener, spot starts or just being a one-inning lefty against a pocket of hitters that presents a good matchup. These types of usage patterns aren’t out of the norm for Counsell.

Clearly, we will see things done differently than they were under David Ross, and Counsell has a good reputation on how he handles a pitching staff.

As always, we await developments.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup, with Ian Happ returning:

Rangers lineup:

Rangers lineup for March 17, 2024 at Chicago-NL. A live radio broadcast of today's game will be available on 105.3 The Fan in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The broadcast will also be carried on https://t.co/CUYNmSPNgA and the MLB app. pic.twitter.com/XywooUa2vT — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 17, 2024

Javier Assad will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Yency Almonte, Daniel Palencia, Carl Edwards Jr., Edwin Escobar and Cam Sanders.

Jose Ureña will start for the Rangers. Rangers relievers scheduled today: David Robertson, Grant Anderson, Chasen Shreve and Jonathan Hernandez.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs market territory). And, there’s a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Rangers site Lone Star Ball. If you do go there to interact with Rangers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.