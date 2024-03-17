 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ double your pleasure

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. It rained baseballs Saturday as the Cubs split their squads but not their lumber. The Royals had some bombs stored, too. Many wow.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Welcome to Slothful Sunday, those of you who celebrate. Also St. Patrick’s Day, where we really should celebrate the wearing of the blue. This is, after all, Cubs country.

There’s more Sammy stuff, since that’s the big story of the weekend. And a few miscellaneous pieces about today’s players.

It rained baseballs in Mesa, one of two sites in a split-squad Saturday.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!

