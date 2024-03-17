Cubs reduce spring roster to 42

The Cubs today reduced the spring roster from 47 to 42 players.
Right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson and infielder Matt Mervis have been optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
Three non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders, catcher Bryce Windham and infielder Chase Strumpf.
The Cubs' spring roster of 42 players now consists of 22 pitchers (which includes 5 non-roster invitees), four catchers (two non-roster invitees), 9 infielders (three non-roster invitees), six outfielders (one non-roster invitee) and one infielder/outfielder
Loading comments...