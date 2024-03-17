Cubs 8, Rangers 6: The power barrage continues

MESA, Arizona — The Cubs hosted many of the regulars from the defending World Series champion Rangers and put the hurt on them, hitting two home runs and smashing several other extra-base hits in an 8-6 victory. Since March 9, including split-squad games, the Cubs are 8-1. (Not that spring wins and losses mean anything, but wins are always nice.)

In the bottom of the first, Seiya Suzuki, who’s been on a tear lately, doubled with one out. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cody Bellinger. Here are the double and the sac fly:

Seiya and Belli connect to get the Cubs on the board! pic.twitter.com/WzQDsncgN4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 17, 2024

The Cubs made it 2-0 in the third. Miguel Amaya singled with one out and scored on this double by Ian Happ [VIDEO].

Happ was playing in his first game since March 1. He’s been out with a hamstring injury. He didn’t seem restricted in running the bases, but I would guess he’ll be limited to DH duty for a while. There’s still a chance he could be ready for Opening Day — in fact, today’s lineup could very well be the Cubs’ Opening Day lineup, except with Yan Gomes catching instead of Amaya.

Javier Assad threw three good innings to begin his outing, allowing a leadoff single in the first and then retiring nine straight Rangers. He got in trouble in the fourth, with three singles leading to a run. Still, it seemed a very good start for Assad, who threw around 60 pitches. Here are his four strikeouts [VIDEO].

Most of the Cubs regulars were out of the game when they blew it open in the sixth. With one out, Bellinger walked and advanced to third on an error by Rangers pitcher Jose Ureña. Not that the base advances mattered, because Jake Slaughter cleared ‘em with this three-run homer [VIDEO].

Nice call on the homer by Miguel Amaya!

Michael Busch followed with a triple and scored on a single by Nico Hoerner to make it 6-1, and another homer, by Cubs minor leaguer Christian Franklin, made the score 8-1 [VIDEO].

That was on the first pitch thrown by Rangers lefty Chasen Shreve.

Edwin Escobar, Sam McWilliams and Richard Lovelady let the Rangers back in the game, allowing a total of five runs, including two homers, in two innings. None of those guys will be on the Cubs Opening Day roster; some of them might be at Triple-A Iowa this year, and let’s hope they pitch better than they did Sunday.

Daniel Palencia, still vying for a roster spot, threw a 1-2-3 ninth to finish things up.

Attendance watch: 16,142 paid on a festive St. Patrick’s Day Sunday at Sloan Park. That’s just 10 short of the all-time Sloan Park (and Spring Training) record of 16,152, set February 25, 2023 against the Giants. That makes the season total for 13 dates 165,839, or 12,757 per date.

The Cubs have Monday off, their second and last off day of the spring schedule. They will face the Diamondbacks at Sloan Park Tuesday evening, their second home night game of spring 2024. Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to go for the Cubs. At this writing the D-backs do not have a starter listed. Game time Tuesday is 8:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports network.