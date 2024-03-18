2024 Cubs player profiles: Outfielders

Halfway through Spring Training, a spot or two in the outfield remain open. Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, and Seiya Suzuki are the starters, with MIke Tauchman the fourth man and Player X still to be determined.

Alexander Canario would seem to have the inside track as the fifth man, with David Peralta maybe the best sixth option, assuming that the Cubs want PCA to get regular at-bats in Iowa.

Ian Happ is back, and I don’t see the Cubs carrying a sixth outfielder. Peralta would have to be added to the 40-man roster, and it’s hard to see who would give up a spot. Canario and Tauchman can play all outfield positions and several of the infielders can patrol the outfield as well.

That said, the outfield has a shot at being one of the best units in MLB. Let’s look at them individually:

Starters

Ian Happ

Career line: .249/.343/.454

2023: .248/.360/.431

Outlook: This is what Happ is, a medium-power outfielder with a medium glove who hits from both sides of the plate and will take a walk. His numbers suggest he should lead off but he isn’t especially good at that. His consistency has become his strength, something that wouldn’t have been apparent earlier in Happ’s career. He’s signed through 2026 but several minor leaguers have the potential to interrupt his stay in Chicago. Still, he’s the team’s player rep, is popular with the fans, and sells really good coffee.

He’s going to hit between 20-25 homers and play every day. I’d like a little more BA for a third-spot hitter but he’ll do. Fifth or sixth would be preferable, though.

My eye says his best comp is José Cruz. That’s a good player.

Cody Bellinger

Career line: .256/.335/.493

2023: .307/.356/.525

Outlook: Bellinger was an easy pick for Comeback Player of the Year once I saw him in action. His injuries were behind him and he Rizzo’d his swing, allowing him more elbow room with two strikes and a ton of oppo liners.

It was great to see the Cubs sign him, and to such a realistic deal. He’s the bird in the hand right now — the way to win a job is to beat out the incumbent. Of course, if he stays, the Cubs will have to open the checkbook to an unseemly degree. I suspect he might grow a little more thump in 2024. Michael Busch will have to be really good to keep Bellinger away from first base in 2025, when we presume PCA will be ready to assume center field.

Seiya Suzuki

Career line: .275/.348/.463

2023: .285/.357/.485

Outlook: Suzuki gets better and better as he goes on, learns the league and what it requires from his body. He’s put on some muscle in the offseason and he has been barreling the ball in the spring. I’m looking for 25-30 HR and 80-100 RBI from Suzuki, who might be the best pure hitter on the team.

It looks like he’s scheduled for the two-spot and that’s a good thing. Suzuki can legitimately rake, has good speed and instincts, and should be a plus from that place in the lineup, no matter who leads off.

His outfield play is not special, but he’s competent enough. The Cubs starting outfield is going to be a key to the team’s fortunes. We’re talking about 60+ home runs and 250+ RBI.

Backups

Mike Tauchman

Career line: .249/.340/.377

2023: .252/.363/.377

Outlook: Tauchman is the team’s No. 4 outfielder, has the ability to play all three spots defensively, and will give you a professional at-bat. He doesn’t exactly hurt you out there but he’s way on the plus side of 30 and the road is getting shorter. He has decent power when he turns on the ball but that really isn’t his game.

Alexander Canario

Career line (minors): .264/.346/.499

2023: .294/.294./.647

Outlook: Canario has excellent power but questionable strike-zone judgement. He does not walk much but his SLG is going to be high. He’s going to have to work to get and maintain a spot with some challenges from below as Brennen Davis and Kevin Alcantara ply their trade in the minor leagues, and depending on results, could be a candidate for the Nelson Maldonado treatment. His glove is decent from all three OF slots.

Right now, he’s a near-lock for the No. 5 outfielder spot as his competition has already been farmed, and he’ll possibly share DH duties with someone who bats from the left side. That could be Tauchman, Miles Mastrobuoni, or Matt Mervis, depending on how things shake out. We’ll look at the very fluid DH scenario soon.

NEXT UP: Infielders.