Outside The Confines: Little bit o’ Seoul

I believe it is the AP style guide that any story about Korea has to have some kind of Seoul/Soul pun in the headlines.
- Thomas Harrigan has what you need to know about the Seoul Series.
- Fabian Ardaya notes that the Dodgers got a rock star-like greeting from the fans when they arrived in Seoul. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez will be calling the Seoul Series for ESPN. They spoke with Bob Nightengale about their memories of calling KBO games during the COVID pandemic. They are glad to be calling games in Korea in person this time instead of from 7000 miles away.
- The Padres were already boarding the plane to Korea when the Dylan Cease trade happened. Do-Hyoung Park explains the mad scramble that managed to get Cease to Seoul. He had to fly commercial.
- Cease and the Padres tell Dennis Lin why it was so important for him to make it to Seoul for the series. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Eno Sarris evaluates where the Padres starting rotation ranks with the addition of Cease. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- In light of the Cease deal, R.J. Anderson looks at what exactly is Padres GM AJ Preller’s record on trading away prospects.
- Do-Hyoung Park notes that cheer squads and songs are an important part of the Korean baseball experience. Both the Dodgers and the Padres have been given their own cheer squads.
- And dance squads! Here is the official Dodgers’ dance squad.
March 17, 2024
- Shohei Ohtani’s bride has been revealed! Meet Mamiko Tanaka, a six-foot-tall retired Japanese professional basketball player. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Back to the Cease deal, Bob Nightengale notes that the White Sox left the Yankees hanging by dealing Cease to the Padres when they did.
- The Yankees could have had Cease had they agreed to trade outfield prospect Spencer Jones. Meet Spencer Jones, the prospect that the Yankees believe is too good to deal. They call him a left-handed Aaron Judge.
- The Yankees got some good news as ace Gerrit Cole will not need surgery. However, Cole is being shut down for the next three-to-four weeks. So he’s probably out a minimum of two months, if everything goes well.
- Third baseman J.D. Davis has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Athletics. There are also another million in incentives.
- Davis says he was eager to play on the other side of the Bay and for A’s manager Mark Kotsay, who is a legend at Cal-State Fullerton, their mutual alma mater.
- Outfielder Kole Calhoun has retired after a 12-year career.
- Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen will miss at least two weeks with a wrist fracture.
- Brian Murphy has ten pitchers who need to step up after injuries to their teammates.
- Michael Baumann examines how the Brewers will deal with the injury to their closer Devin Williams.
- Mets owner Steve Cohen says there have been no talks about a contract extension for first baseman Pete Alonso and that he doesn’t expect any before Alonso reaches free agency after the season.
- However, the Rockies are talking contract extension with manager Bud Black. Honestly, I do not understand the Rockies.
- Davy Andrews is excited about two young NL Central players—the Pirates Oneil Cruz and the Reds Elly De La Cruz. He thinks you should be too. Does he know you are a Cubs fan?
- Tom Verducci profiles Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.
- Anthony Castrovince lists the 12 teams that had the best offseason.
- Will Leitch and Mike Petriello draft teams by how likely they are to win the World Series.
- David Laurila speaks with Phillies rookie Orion Kerkering about how he’s working to improve his slider.
- Tess Taruskin has part two of her series explaining scouting terms about hitting. It’s worth checking out.
- R.J. Anderson has three college players who have helped their draft stock and three who have hurt it so far this year.
- Anthony Castrovince has the story of Pete Reiser, the outfielder who might have been a Hall of Famer if he could have just taken it a little easier. Reiser almost killed himself making a catch in center field at Ebbets Field when his head hit the wall. But he hung on to the ball.
- And finally, in honor of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Matt Monagan checks in with 7’4” Purdue star Zach Edey, whose first love was baseball. He didn’t play basketball until he was a sophomore in high school because he was so determined to become a major league pitcher. So imagine Randy Johnson plus six inches on the mound. If Randy Johnson was terrifying, what would Zach Edey have been?
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
