Another look at the Cubs’ possible 2024 Opening Day roster

Sunday, the Cubs announced more spring roster cuts, reducing the total number of players still in camp to 42.

Let’s have a look at those remaining, and see if we can suss out who’s going to be standing along the baseline at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for player introductions 10 days from today.

Starting pitchers

As of now, it appears Jameson Taillon will open the season on the injured list, though per this article he appears to be making progress and might miss only one or two starts.

For now, let’s go with Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks, Shõta Imanaga, Jordan Wicks and Drew Smyly.

Caleb Kilian will almost certainly begin the year on the 60-day injured list.

Relief pitchers

The following relievers remain in camp, in alphabetical order, non-roster pitchers indicated with an asterisk:

Yency Almonte, Adbert Alzolay, Javier Assad, Colten Brewer*, Jose Cuas, Carl Edwards Jr.*, Edwin Escobar*, Mark Leiter Jr., Luke Little, Richard Lovelady*, Julian Merryweather, Hector Neris, Daniel Palencia, Thomas Pannone*, Hayden Wesneski

That’s 15 pitchers for eight spots. Though a couple of the non-roster guys have thrown well this spring, I doubt there’s any room for any of them on the Opening Day roster. Some of them have opt-outs; others could wind up at Triple-A Iowa.

There are five non-roster pitchers remaining. That leaves 10 pitchers for eight spots. Cuas, Little, Palencia and Wesneski have options left, so it seems likely that two of those four will head to Iowa and the others will remain.

That leaves Almonte, Alzolay, Assas, Leiter, Merryweather, Neris for sure and two of Cuas, Little, Palencia and Wesneski. Personally? I’d keep Little and Wesneski, but Craig Counsell’s opinion is the one that matters. We haven’t heard specifics, yet.

Catchers

Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya will open the season as the Cubs’ two catchers. Jorge Alfaro and Joe Hudson remain as non-roster guys. One of them probably heads to Iowa as the “break glass in case of emergency” catcher, the other probably leaves the organization.

Infielders

The following infielders remain in camp: Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Christopher Morel, Nick Madrigal, Miles Mastrobuoni, Patrick Wisdom and non-roster players David Bote, Garrett Cooper and Dominic Smith.

Busch, Hoerner, Swanson and Morel are locks. Madrigal hasn’t played since February 28 and could start the year on the IL. I would think Wisdom has a leg up on some of the others because of his power potential and the fact that he can play first base, third base and two outfield positions.

Assuming the Cubs keep six infielders, that leaves one spot between Bote, Mastrobuoni, Cooper and Smith. The latter two have not played much lately and I suspect they’re both let go soon.

So the way I see it, it’s Bote or Mastrobuoni for the last infield spot. Both can play multiple positions. Bote’s a non-roster guy and would need a 40-man spot. We’ve been over this many times. I think they’ll find room. Craig Counsell seems to like him.

As always, we await developments.

Outfielders

Ian Happ played Sunday for the first time in 16 days. It would seem he’ll be ready for Opening Day. Happ, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki and Mike Tauchman are locks (Counsell has already told Tauchman he’ll be on the Opening Day roster).

So that leaves, essentially, two players for one spot: Alexander Canario or David Peralta. Peralta has played in just three games this spring and would also need a 40-man spot. On the other hand. Canario might be better served getting everyday at-bats at Iowa instead of being the fifth outfielder in Chicago.

I’m not sure who Counsell and the brass will pick between those two.

That’s how I see the Opening Day roster as of now.