Cub Tracks’ the next step

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Among other things, the Ben Brown buzz {$} continues. Ryne Sandberg still has his team’s support. Marquee has 10 observations. No game Monday.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Mike Berman (NBC Sports Chicago*): Meghan Jones makes history as Cubs’ first woman VP in baseball operations. “Meghan Jones is the first woman in the Cubs’ history to hold a vice president title in baseball operations, a distinction she hopes inspires other women to follow in her footsteps.”
- Jay Cohen (AP*): NL Central Preview: Cardinals, Cubs and Reds are at the front of a wide-open division. “Glad he’s on our side now,” Cubs outfielder Ian Happ said of his new skipper.
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly Podcast: Geovany Soto.
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (the Athletic {$}): Cubs roster projection: Jobs up for grabs as Craig Counsell challenges front office. “You’re always going to want to keep the better player,” Counsell said.
- MLB.com*: 1 player from each team making a big impression this spring. “Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): How will the Cubs’ starting rotation shake out? “How you start is definitely not going to be how you finish,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs rotation battle: Right-hander Javier Assad a ‘true pitcher’. “... that means skilled at reading swings, and adjusting pitch to pitch, and making good choices within that space...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay again ready for big outs as a high-leverage reliever. “We’re going to count on Adbert to get big outs, simple as that,” Counsell said Sunday.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Interesting wrinkle in Jordan Montgomery’s free agency, Cubs may be over CBT level already. “... a wrinkle in the qualifying offer system could delay the lefty’s inevitable decision.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 5 Cubs players who are putting up eye-catching numbers this spring. “The early returns from key relievers have been impressive and a pair of potential bench bats are duking it out for a potential spot on the Opening Day roster.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Busch embracing athleticism at first base. “I’ve always wanted to gain that little advantage,” said Busch.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic{$}): Why the buzz around Cubs prospect Jefferson Rojas is building. “I’m always ready,” Rojas said. “I’m ready for the opportunity.” Brett Taylor has more.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: What will Year 2 look like for Dansby Swanson with Cubs? “Regardless of what type of numbers he puts up on the field, Swanson’s intangibles help lead the Cubs in the right direction.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Cubs’ Mike Tauchman is tinkering with his approach in spring training and beyond. “Tauchman wants to improve his slug, but there’s more than one way to do that.”
Food for Thought:
Humanity’s Near-Extinction 900,000 Years Ago Preceded Great Migrationhttps://t.co/vapcLbcyGY— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 17, 2024
This weird robot uses living bugs as gripping tools https://t.co/opmwzsrecN— Popular Science (@PopSci) March 17, 2024
Move Aside, Salt & Pepper – Edible Ants Could Be The Next Hot Seasoninghttps://t.co/M7Ingl3ozf— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 18, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...