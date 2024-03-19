2024 Cubs player profiles: Infielders

The infield isn’t as up-in-the-air as some other parts of the team, but there are still questions. Christopher Morel is going to be personing third until it is determined that he can’t, and Michael Busch is penciled in at first. Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson will occupy second and short.

But who will back them up? And who will DH?

In camp and vying for spots are lefty Miles Mastrobuoni, banjo-hitting Nick Madrigal, strikeout-prone power bat Patrick Wisdom, longtime Cub David Bote, and NRI first basemen Garrett Cooper and Dominic Smith.

It’s unknown who will win out. We don’t even know the criteria that they are specifically being judged by. I’d bet at a glance that Mastrobuoni’s lefty bat and ability to play the outfield will get him a spot, and Wisdom’s power and ability to stand at different places on the field will punch his golden ticket as well.

Madrigal and Bote will head to Iowa, and Cooper and Smith will seek pastures that are even greener than the ivy at the Friendly Confines.

Could be wrong, though. I’d keep Bote instead of Wisdom if they were both on the 40 as Bote is actually good defensively, and carries considerable power and a little speed, whereas Wisdom is on the downside of his tenure as a bridge to tomorrow.

And who will DH? I had thought Matt Mervis would be the lefhanded side of the platoon but it doesn’t look that way, so it’s likely that Mike Tauchman/Mastrobuoni will fill that spot and Wisdom/Cooper/Alexander Canario are vying for the righthanded side.

Can’t say that I am crazy about any of those prospects but I’m willing to be surprised, and even wrong.

Third to First

Christopher Morel

2023: .247/.313/.506

Projected via bb-ref: .251/.322/.476. 22 HR, 66 RBI in 547 AB. That looks to be about 10 homers low, maybe more. Morel had 26 in 388 AB in 2023. His glove is okay, it’s his inaccurate throws that get him in trouble.

Dansby Swanson

2023: .244/.328/.416

Projected: .257/.325/.439. That looks about right, and a Gold Glove. Swanson is going to bat sixth or seventh and he’ll have the chance to drive in some runs in this lineup.

Nico Hoerner

2023: .283/.346/.383

Projected: .284/.346/.408. Hoerner has the potential to raise that SLG some and get close to doubling 2023’s homer run total. I suspect 15-20 HR is in his sights based on some of his public comments and he should be well able to accomplish that. It’s very possible that he could hit over .300 for the year. He has that kind of bat to ball skill and the good eyes. Another Gold Glove is also possible.

Michael Busch

2023 (MiLB): .323/.431/.618

Projected: .234/.308/.407. BB-ref doesn’t believe in Busch. I would think a .250/.350./.500 season is within his scope and that’d be enough to keep him around. He’s trying to establish himself on the MLB level and fend off the incursion of Cody Bellinger after PCA arrives. He’s going to have to go beyond the simple Dick Stuart and learn to field his position well, into the bargain.

If Morel and Busch can field and outdo their projections, this has the potential to be a very solid group, no matter who the backups turn out to be. But the Cubs cannot afford to NOT have them do that and remain competitive, all things considered. Madrigal/Mastrobuoni/Wisdom/Bote aren’t going to fill the bill as starters.

Developments, well, you know.