Cubs vs. Diamondbacks at Mesa preview, Tuesday 3/19, 8:05 CT

MESA, Arizona — The Cubs play their second and final night game of Spring Training 2024. Personally, I’m glad most teams play almost all day games during Spring Training. It’s better for fans, who are likely happier to have games in the sunshine of Arizona or Florida. The occasional night game lets players ease into a schedule where they play mostly at night, though of course many teams play a lot of day games in April when it’s cooler out.

Here are today’s particulars, with Ian Happ back in left field.

Cubs lineup:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Tonight's #Dbacks lineup at the Cubs:



Carroll | RF

Perdomo | SS

Gurriel | LF

Rivera | DH

Andrus | 2B

Smith | 1B

Thomas | CF

Alexander | 3B

Herrera | C

---

Rodriguez | P pic.twitter.com/eVp71Y9TTq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 19, 2024

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: TBA

Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the D-backs. D-backs relievers scheduled today: Corbin Martin, Andrew Saalfrank.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

