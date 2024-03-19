In search of innings: A look at the Cubs’ fifth starter battle

Opening Day for the Cubs is fewer than 10 days away and while things are starting to look more settled on the offensive side of the ledger, with just a handful of questions regarding roles and playing time, there are some bigger question marks for the Cubs rotation.

Specifically, while the Cubs are optimistic that Jameson Taillon won’t be sidelined for long, he will open the season on the IL. Luckily, one of the strengths of the Cubs in recent years has been developing competent back-end pitching, so let’s take a look at some of their options.

As always, there are some caveats to begin the conversation. Different websites and analysts have different ideas about who could fill those roles. I strongly considered just listing these players alphabetically, but that does a disservice to Jordan Wicks who by most accounts is the fourth starter until Taillon is back. So with respect to all of the other baseball analysts who are trying to read the same tea leaves that I am, below is my “Sara Sanchez says” read on the back end of the Cubs rotation. I don’t have any sourcing here, just a lot of hours watching the Cubs and delving into statistical data. I tried to consider a number of factors, including player options, the early schedule, and additional factors to consider.

Jordan Wicks

The Cubs first-round pick in the 2021 draft arrived late last season and was excellent in limited starts with the Cubs. He has an excellent change-up and commands five other pitches, which has been very effective in games so far. Last season he started seven games and while he’s probably never going to be a strikeout king, he does a solid job of creating weak contact. Admittedly, this is a small sample size, but in Statcast’s barrels per plate appearance, Wicks is in great company at an above average (well, below average, because smaller is better, but you get what I mean) 4.8 percent barrel rate per batted ball event. As a reminder, barrels are balls hit hard enough and at the right launch angle that they have a .500 chance of being a hit, and an excellent chance of being an extra base hit. Other pitchers you might recognize around the same part of that leaderboard include: Kyle Hendricks (4.8 percent) and Héctor Neris (4.8 percent). Wicks does have options and could find himself riding the shuttle back and forth to Iowa occasionally this year if for no other reason than to manage his innings. He only threw 126 innings in 2023.

However, if he breaks out and continues to do what he did to the defending World Series Champion Rangers last week, he may just stay in Chicago all season:

Drew Smyly

One of the things I’m always looking out for with pitchers as the season starts is if they are working on anything new or did something over the offseason that could portend a different set of results this season. Such is the case with last year’s Opening Day fifth starter, Drew Smyly, who went to Driveline during the offseason. Matthew Trueblood did an excellent write up of what Smyly’s been working on, you should read the whole thing, but I wanted to highlight this in particular (warning, some game thread words in the video).

From Trueblood:

These videos obviously give us incomplete and imperfect data, but they’re sometimes fascinating—and especially so in the case of Smyly, who’s such an unusual pitcher in the first place. In this video, we see him working on a splitter, and on the shape of a couple breaking balls. It looks like he’s almost training toward a sweeper, although in reality, it’s more of a true slider, with some gyro spin and significant but not exceptional lateral movement. The movement isn’t huge in an absolute sense, at least, but with Smyly, everything is relative. Let’s take a step back and talk about his arsenal and style a bit, because it’s vital to understand what makes him unique before trying to grasp what he was working on in the video above. In short: Smyly throws three pitches, but he badly needs to add a fourth, although he might also need to get rid of one of his existing ones, and none of these pitches move the way you’d think, so it makes sense that he’s now working on another one that would be weird, too.

As recently as Sunday The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney indicated that the fifth starter job is up for grabs. A day later, MLB beat writer Jordan Bastian seemed to indicate that one of Smyly or Wicks should likely get the third start in Texas:

From there, the Cubs still have a variety of paths they could take with the Nos. 3-5 slots. The way Chicago’s spring rotation has been plotted out, lefties Drew Smyly and Jordan Wicks look like the main candidates for March 31. Shota Imanaga appears on a path to start the home opener against the Rockies on April 1 and any one of Assad, Hayden Wesneski, Wicks or Smyly could line up for April 2. “How you start is definitely not going to be how you finish,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “And when you know you’ve got movable pieces and guys that can pitch in different scenarios, that gives you a lot of flexibility to do a lot of different things.”

I agree with Bastian here and think Smyly starts the season in the rotation. If he starts as strongly as he did last season, he could be there a while. If not, the Cubs have some options.

Javier Assad

One of those options is Javier Assad, who also doesn’t strike out a lot of guys. It’s worth pausing here for a second to reiterate that part of what has made the Cubs so effective at developing these backend starters is by zigging away from swing and miss stuff for some of their bulk starting/relief guys. Don’t get me wrong, I think they appreciate strikeouts as much as anyone (see: possible home opener Shōta Imanaga, for example). But often times younger pitchers who are generating a lot of swing and miss are also not great at command. They may wind up striking out a lot of batters, but only going four innings, putting pressure on relievers and the bullpen.

The Cubs have instead developed a few options who all seem to lean into weak contact. That is particularly useful when you have a gold glove defensive tandem up the middle in Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner. Enter stage right: Javier Assad, who we can also watch take on the defending World Series Champions:

¡Triunfo para Javier Assad!

Assad has been a sneakily good pitcher for the Chicago Cubs in both spot starts and as the long man out of the bullpen. The thing is, he’s much more effective the first time through the order. The first time hitters see Assad they slash .244/.300/.366 against him. The second time through the order they slash .276/.353/.513 against him. One of those is outstanding and the other is not going to win many baseball games.

Assad has a five-pitch mix, and while none of his pitches grade out as well as Wicks’ change up, three of those pitches are just ever so slightly above average in his cutter, fastball and curve. Assad is able to parlay that into a 46.9 percent ground ball rate, and with the Cubs defense up the middle, a lot of those ground balls turn into outs.

Until he’s a bit more effective the second time through the order, I think Assad stays in the pen for now. But Smyly has always had injury issues and it’s nice to know that when those pop up, Assad can give the Cubs a solid chance to win a baseball game.