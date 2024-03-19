Seiya Suzuki could be the key to the Cubs 2024 season

Last August, David Ross benched Seiya Suzuki for a handful of games. It was said at the time that Suzuki was dealing with some sort of unspecified personal issue.

Beyond that, Suzuki had been in a slump. In 14 games from July 20 through August 7, he hit just .170/.237/.283 (9-for-53) with 15 strikeouts.

Restored to the lineup August 9 in New York, Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a home run and for the rest of the season, was the team’s best hitter. From that date through season’s end, Suzuki hit .356/.414/.672 (63-for-177) with 15 doubles and 11 home runs in 47 games. Those numbers would put him in MVP consideration if extrapolated over a full season.

It’s history now, but remember that at this time a year ago Suzuki was dealing with an oblique injury that cost him the first 11 games of the 2023 season. While he homered in the first game he played in, April 14 against the Dodgers, that was the only home run he hit in his first 27 games played. It took him quite a while to begin to hit with consistency.

Now healthy, Suzuki has hit the ball well this Spring Training. In 11 games he’s batted .444/.483/.926 (12-for-27) with four doubles and three home runs. Granted, small sample size and granted again, Spring Training results don’t always get replicated during the regular season.

Have a look, though, at his second home run of the game March 16 vs. the Royals [VIDEO].

That ball nearly cleared the berm in left-center field. There aren’t any Statcast numbers or distance markers for Sloan Park, but I’d guess that ball went at least 430 feet, maybe more. Even Suzuki’s outs seem to be hit hard. For lack of a better term, he appears to be a man on a mission, finally 100 percent healthy (he missed 50 games in 2022 and 24 last year with various injuries) and apparently finally settled in as a MLB player. The adjustments a Japanese player must make in North America shouldn’t be minimized, from the language to the culture to the travel.

Having a Suzuki who can hit like this will be an enormous boost to the Cubs lineup. For those who think the Cubs haven’t improved offensively from last year, this would be a major improvement.

Suzuki is easy to root for and I hope he puts together a year where he does get into that MVP conversation.