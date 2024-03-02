Cubs vs. Dodgers at Glendale preview, Saturday 3/2, 2:05 CT

Who will start on Opening Day for the Cubs? Here’s what Craig Counsell told the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan:

“Let’s get through the rotation one more time and then maybe I can give some more guidance,” Counsell said before Friday’s Cubs-Sox game on a sun-splashed afternoon at Sloan Park. The opening-day nod is something that’s “earned,” Counsell noted, and going by 2023, no one earned it more than Justin Steele, who allowed two runs over three innings Friday in his Cactus League debut in a 10-6 victory against the Sox. The low-key Steele said he’s not thinking about a possible opening-day start or replicating the success of last season, when he made the National League All-Star team and finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting. “I don’t really go that too deep into it,” Steele said. “I really appreciate everything that happened last year. It was really cool to do and prove to myself that I could do it, and now it’s just kind of like no one cares anymore. “Time to do it again.”

The thing is, though, that holding Steele out of the first week of spring games and starting him in Friday’s contest puts him on track, on normal rest, to start March 28 in Texas. I wouldn’t expect anything different. Shōta Imanag, starting today, likely follows, with Jameson Taillon and Kyle Hendricks after that.

The fifth spot is still up for grabs, mostly, but I suspect it’ll go to Jordan Wicks.

As always, we await developments.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

So, the Cubs will not see Shohei Ohtani as a Dodger until the first weekend of April at Wrigley Field.

Shōta Imanaga will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers:

Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Dodgers. Dodgers relievers scheduled today:

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast via Dodgers radio, AM 570 in Los Angeles.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA.

As we have done in the past, we'll have a first pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

