Cub Tracks C’s the future

There’s no scrying in baseball, but one doesn’t have to squint overmuch to see the Cubs’ future in these Spring Training games. Matt Shaw [VIDEO] and Owen Caissie [VIDEO] pretty clearly BELONG and are only going to get better. PCA is getting there — he looks more MLB-ready than he did at the end of the 2023 season, despite the high skies Friday.

Caissie at the Bat pic.twitter.com/vQt2uahmnJ — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 1, 2024

Equally obvious are the players whose time has passed. Three of the staters in Friday’s lineup might be better off in other laundry. Instead the trio of infielders are vying for two backup spots. I suspect that David Bote is going to stop at Iowa on the way back to Chicago, and that Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni are going all the way north, but I would have it otherwise, and am hoping a trade or two might be in the offing. I don’t see what Madrigal brings and Mastrobuoni only wins a spot because of handedness. Indeed, as he’s the only LH middle infielder/3B on any roster above Double-A ... which means zilch if he doesn’t hit.

MI depth is a “kind-of” inefficiency for this squad as is. I could see this being addressed before the spring contests conclude. More next time.

Dodgers today.

Craig Counsell tried to downplay the individual-focused workout days he's implemented this spring, but I think they're pretty interesting. ⬇️https://t.co/UQyEV2VZ43 — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 29, 2024

After first spring start, Justin Steele likes where he's at with building up.



As for replicating his ‘23 success: "I really appreciate everything that happened. It was really cool to do it and prove to myself that I could do it and now no one cares anymore. Time to do it again.” pic.twitter.com/QysnsYCKfM — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 1, 2024

Christopher Morel rocking a Blackhawks jersey pic.twitter.com/38QA4w0zrL — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) March 1, 2024

AZ Phil on Owen Caissie pic.twitter.com/LDc5Uago9e — The Cub Reporter (@thecubreporter) March 1, 2024

