Cub Tracks C’s the future

There’s no scrying in baseball, but one doesn’t have to squint overmuch to see the Cubs’ future in these Spring Training games. Matt Shaw [VIDEO] and Owen Caissie [VIDEO] pretty clearly BELONG and are only going to get better. PCA is getting there — he looks more MLB-ready than he did at the end of the 2023 season, despite the high skies Friday.
Caissie at the Bat pic.twitter.com/vQt2uahmnJ— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) March 1, 2024
Equally obvious are the players whose time has passed. Three of the staters in Friday’s lineup might be better off in other laundry. Instead the trio of infielders are vying for two backup spots. I suspect that David Bote is going to stop at Iowa on the way back to Chicago, and that Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni are going all the way north, but I would have it otherwise, and am hoping a trade or two might be in the offing. I don’t see what Madrigal brings and Mastrobuoni only wins a spot because of handedness. Indeed, as he’s the only LH middle infielder/3B on any roster above Double-A ... which means zilch if he doesn’t hit.
MI depth is a “kind-of” inefficiency for this squad as is. I could see this being addressed before the spring contests conclude. More next time.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 1, 2024
Final: #Cubs 10, White Sox 6. pic.twitter.com/29UBNhzs1o
Dodgers today.
Craig Counsell tried to downplay the individual-focused workout days he's implemented this spring, but I think they're pretty interesting. ⬇️https://t.co/UQyEV2VZ43— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 29, 2024
After first spring start, Justin Steele likes where he's at with building up.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 1, 2024
As for replicating his ‘23 success: "I really appreciate everything that happened. It was really cool to do it and prove to myself that I could do it and now no one cares anymore. Time to do it again.” pic.twitter.com/QysnsYCKfM
Christopher Morel rocking a Blackhawks jersey pic.twitter.com/38QA4w0zrL— Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) March 1, 2024
AZ Phil on Owen Caissie pic.twitter.com/LDc5Uago9e— The Cub Reporter (@thecubreporter) March 1, 2024
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Confidence rising at Chicago Cubs camp with the old gang back after a disappointing finish to 2023.
- Christopher Kuhagen (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel*): Craig Counsell meme lights up social media, as Brewers fans don’t hold back in posts of Cubs manager. He’s the enemy now. He was trending most of the day Friday.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): 24 for ’24: What are the Cubs expecting from Kyle Hendricks in 2024 and beyond? “... they know if he can stay healthy, he can still be a starter they can feel good about whenever his turn in the rotation is up...”
- Steve Stockmar (MLB.com*): Drew Smyly tests new pitches in latest spring outing. “Only in Spring Training could a pitcher allowing five runs on seven hits in two innings be considered a strong workout.” Evan Altman speaks to this.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Counsell ‘Very open and uncommitted’ on DH, could be ‘bunch of guys’. “We need performance from Michael. You earn those opportunities and we feel like he has earned it,” said Craig Counsell. Brett Taylor addresses this.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Michael Busch can relax knowing that he’ll get runway to prove himself.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Dansby Swanson shows off his Gold Glove infield routine. “Enjoy 18+ minutes of drills, tips, and more...”
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Does a deal with Matt Chapman make sense for the Cubs? “Chapman’s desire for a long-term deal and the Cubs’ long-term plans aren’t exactly compatible.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Belli confident he can build on ‘23 campaign. “He’s got all the tools to be a good offensive player,” Counsell said.
- Eli Ong (WGN9*): Bellinger’s back with the Chicago Cubs, thanks in part to the pros and cons of advanced analytics. “Regardless of perceptions held one way or another on his statistics, Bellinger said he shrugs them off and will continue to do as he has always done — bet on himself to succeed.”
- Sam Blum (The Athletic {$}): Kris Bryant left the spotlight behind in Chicago; in Colorado, his burden is different. “Looking back on it — honestly I wish things went a little differently,” Bryant told The Athletic in an interview last week. Brett Taylor interprets.
- Jimmy Golen (AP*): Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says company unfairly blamed for new MLB uniforms. “Rubin said Nike made changes “for all the right reasons” after getting feedback from players who wanted material more breathable and stretchable.” Maddie Lee has the players’ side.
