 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks C’s the future

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. The young Cubs are showing why they’re held in such high regard. These are indeed interesting times.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Dave’s probably here. Thanks for coming.

There’s no scrying in baseball, but one doesn’t have to squint overmuch to see the Cubs’ future in these Spring Training games. Matt Shaw [VIDEO] and Owen Caissie [VIDEO] pretty clearly BELONG and are only going to get better. PCA is getting there — he looks more MLB-ready than he did at the end of the 2023 season, despite the high skies Friday.

Equally obvious are the players whose time has passed. Three of the staters in Friday’s lineup might be better off in other laundry. Instead the trio of infielders are vying for two backup spots. I suspect that David Bote is going to stop at Iowa on the way back to Chicago, and that Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni are going all the way north, but I would have it otherwise, and am hoping a trade or two might be in the offing. I don’t see what Madrigal brings and Mastrobuoni only wins a spot because of handedness. Indeed, as he’s the only LH middle infielder/3B on any roster above Double-A ... which means zilch if he doesn’t hit.

MI depth is a “kind-of” inefficiency for this squad as is. I could see this being addressed before the spring contests conclude. More next time.

Dodgers today.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.-

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...