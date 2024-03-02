There’s even more fallout from the MLB/Nike/Fanatics uniform fiasco

You know, at some point Major League Baseball is going to have to step up, admit they made major mistakes in designing and manufacturing this year’s new uniforms, and fix the problem.

Any major corporation or business faced with this much blowback from just about everyone would do this, you’d think, except MLB has stonewalled just about everything. So have the manufacturers, led by Fanatics, who claimed recently, per this article in The Athletic, that they were “purely been doing exactly as we’re told.” Which, actually, might be true — there’s certainly enough blame to go around here.

Check out this quote from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin:

“We’ve purely been doing exactly as we’re told — we’ve been told we’ve done everything exactly right — and we’re getting the s— kicked out of ourselves every day right now,” Rubin said at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Massachusetts. “That’s not fun. Normally when I get beat up it’s because I actually did something wrong.” Rubin, the former minority owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, joked that he’d provide background for those in attendance, “but I think everyone’s read about it in the past week or two.” He said the biggest lesson he’s learned from the situation is that before making significant changes to the uniforms Nike needed more player approval. “They got certain players on board, not all players on board,” Rubin said. “When you change something so old and so nostalgic, you need everyone to be on board with it.”

It’s not just “old and nostalgic” we’re dealing with here, in many cases it’s a matter of comfort and fit. And about the smaller letters on the jerseys, there is no way you’ll convince me that having smaller letters that weigh, what, a few ounces less than the larger ones, actually make a difference to players.

But don’t ask just me about the bad uniforms. How about some words from former Cub Nick Castellanos?

“The problem is that lawyers and businessmen think us young athletes are stupid,” says Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. “So they just tell us whatever and they expect us to believe it, and that’s kind of unfortunate, because it’s not that we’re stupid. We just didn’t go to law school and don’t know how to negotiate business deals. That doesn’t mean that we’re not intelligent. We know when we’re being lied to. Just say straight up, ‘Listen, we wanted to save some money here. This is how much we’re saving with this quality of uniform. An old uniform and the old stitching cost us this much, and we’re saving this amount of money.’ And then our next conversation would be, ‘O.K., if you’re saving that much money, where are you putting it into the game?’”

Further to the idea of “saving money,” baseball writer Molly Knight has some thoughts for Michael Rubin saying what’s happening is “not fun”:

You know what else is not fun, Mr. Rubin? Fans paying $400 for an authentic player jersey that looks cheaper than a shirsey I can get off a Big 5 clearance rack. While I understand that Nike should catch most of the heat for designing the ugly, cheap, and see-through gear that players are forced to wear right now, Rubin seems to be conveniently obfuscating the fact that his company is the one gouging fans who want to buy their favorite player’s jerseys—which is why the unwashed masses who made him a billionaire are so mad! Here’s what I would have asked Rubin: When Nike lowered the quality of the lighter-weight jerseys and did away with the embroidered numbers and letters on most of them, did they force you to continue charging fans the equivalent of a new car payment for them? Rubin is worth an estimated $11.5 billion. The profit margins on his company’s poor quality products must be better than ever. He’s built his empire kicking the sh-t out of fans, and now it looks like they’re finally kicking back.

As well they should, Molly. Baseball has a major PR issue here and they’ve handled it in about the worst way possible.

Here are a few more words from Nick Castellanos, from the SI.com article by Stephanie Apstein linked above:

An MLB.com story last week insisted that the jerseys, which players previewed at the All-Star Game last year, drew “favorable reviews from players.” Castellanos disputes that characterization. “That was the first time that everybody was like, ‘What are these?’” he scoffs. “‘This is cheap.’” Sure, but everyone wore them anyway. “What option do we have?” he says. “We’re gonna go to the All-Star Game and not wear what’s in our locker? We’re gonna say, ‘You know what, I don’t want to wear this All-Star jersey! Phil [Sheridan, Phillies clubhouse manager], fly me up my home jersey from Philly!’” He adds, “It’s crazy that my son’s travel team at 10U has better quality uniforms than the Philadelphia Phillies.”

He’s right, yet again.

But wait — there’s more! At Uni Watch, Paul Lukas has noted a subtle change in the numbering font used for Cubs uniforms. The Cubs have worn this font, with some variations and with a couple of years exception, since the 1940s. But now, the 3, 5, 6 and 9 have been slightly altered and appear more “squared off.” For example, look at the photo of Richard Lovelady posted above:

Compare that to the “49” worn by Jake Arrieta when he was a Cub:

You can clearly see the difference. Personally, I like the rounded version better.

Lukas notes that the “new” font has been part of MLB’s official Style Guide going back to at least 2002, or perhaps further, according to Bill Henderson, who has published a team uniform guide for many years and who emailed Lukas:

The Cubs’ numbers are always a mystery. The published version of what the font is supposed to look like [in the Style Guide] compared to what they actually wear has not matched up for at least 30 years now. It looks like Nike took the published legacy font and is using it on the field instead of the one that they actually used to use.

Lukas writes that he likes the rounded-off numbers better than the “official” ones that they’re apparently using this year. So do I. Lukas concludes:

There are lots of unanswered questions here: How did the two separate sets of numbers come into existence? Which one came first? Did the Cubs mistakenly use the wrong one on the field, or did the wrong one get mistakenly entrenched in the Style Guide? And who decided to make the on-field version align with the Style Guide version this year — the team? Nike? MLB?

If I were running the uniform program at Major League Baseball, I’d admit the mistakes, apologize and go back to the way things were done previously.

Somehow, I don’t think MLB is going to do that.