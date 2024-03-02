 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Saturday 3/2, 2:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Shōta.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Dodgers at Glendale Saturday 3/2 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...