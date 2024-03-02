Dodgers 8, Cubs 5: Shōta’s debut

Shōta Imanaga made his Cubs debut Saturday and pitched as advertised. Despite allowing a three-run homer to Dodgers prospect Andy Pages, Imanage had command of all his pitches and struck out five. The Cubs, however, dropped the game to the Dodgers 6-5.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the top of the second on this solo homer by Matt Mervis [VIDEO].

After that came the aforementioned three-run homer in the bottom of the second. The Cubs got one of those runs back on another solo blast, this one by Mike Tauchman [VIDEO].

Hayden Wesneski relieved Imanaga and finished out the third inning without incident, but then loaded the bases in the fourth on a hit batter, a single and a walk and then Drew Avans doubled down the left-field line to clear the bases and give the Dodgers a 6-2 lead.

So what to do with Wesneski? Spring results really do mean little. Last year Wesneski threw well enough in the spring to win the fifth starter slot, but that didn’t work well. This year he hasn’t thrown well in spring games. I suspect he’ll return to Triple-A Iowa to be stretched out to start in case a spot starter is needed.

Another pitcher likely headed to Iowa is Carl Edwards Jr., who’s looked pretty good in spring games so far. He’s not on the 40-man roster, but I could see him getting Iowa Shuttle type callups during the season.

Mark Leiter Jr. threw a scoreless sixth and looked much better than in his previous outing.

Cub subs produced a three-run inning in the seventh, and off a guy who had a very good year in relief for L.A. last year, Ryan Brasier. RBIs came from Owen Caissie (single), Moises Ballesteros (ground out) and Luis Vazquez (single). Caissie, in particular, continues to mash the baseball this spring (1.576 OPS).

Luke Little threw a scoreless eighth, though he did walk two. In the eighth, Richard Lovelady got hit hard, serving up a triple and a two-run homer. Two other hits followed, but no further runs.

Back to Imanaga for a moment, here are his five strikeouts [VIDEO].

That all looks really good to me. Good pitch mix, good velocity, good location.

It was interesting to watch the Dodgers broadcast, which included old friend Rick Monday, who is now 78 years old and OMG how did that happen? During the broadcast SportsNet LA showed Monday receiving a plaque honoring his induction into the Cactus League Hall of Fame. He’s been a Dodgers broadcaster for many years, and had a lot of nice things to say about the Cubs.

The Cubs return to Sloan Park Sunday to face the Cleveland Guardians. I had heard that Jameson Taillon would start, but that’s not happening, instead Kyle Hendricks will get the start Sunday. No word on what’s up with Taillon. Logan Allen will start for Cleveland. Game time is again 2:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.