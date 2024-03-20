Cubs vs. Athletics at Mesa preview, Wednesday 3/20, 3:05 CT

As you will see below, today is a complete bullpen day for the Cubs, likely a way for Craig Counsell to see multiple relievers, some of whom are still on the bubble to make the Opening Day roster. This would normally be Shōta Imanaga’s day to start, so I am guessing he’ll stay at the Sloan Park complex and throw a few innings in a minor-league game to stay on target.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup vs. the Athletics at Hohokam Stadium.



Athletics lineup:

Mark Leiter Jr. will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Adbert Alzolay, Héctor Neris, Julian Merryweather, José Cuas, Carl Edwards Jr., Richard Lovelady and Keegan Thompson.

Paul Blackburn will start for the A’s. Oakland reliever scheduled today: Sean Newcomb.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. There’s also a radio broadcast with the A’s announcers via Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2 and A’s Cast.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

