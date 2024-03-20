Baseball history unpacked, March 20

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Emil Geiss, Johnny Butler, Clyde Shoun, Jim Willis, George Altman, Manny Alexander. Also notable: Joe McGinnity HOF.

Today in History:

1345 - Conjunction of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, thought by scholars at the University of Paris to be the “cause of the plague epidemic” known as the Black Death. Actual cause was the bacterium yersinia pestis spread by fleas, rats and other animals.

1616 - Walter Raleigh released from Tower of London to seek gold in Guyana.

1703 - Akō incident: 46 of the 47 surviving Ronin commit seppuku (ritual suicide) as recompense for avenging their master's death in Edo.

1800 - Alessandro Volta reports his discovery of the electric battery in a letter to Joseph Banks, president of the Royal Society of London.

1815 - Napoleon enters Paris after escape from Elba, begins 100-day rule.

1854 - Anti-slavery activists within the US Whig political party opposed to the Kansas-Nebraska Act form a new Republican Party; notable politicians who switched allegiance include Abraham Lincoln, Rutherford B. Hayes, Chester A. Arthur, and Benjamin Harrison.

1942 - General Douglas MacArthur vows "I came through and I shall return" after escaping Japanese-occupied Philippines.

