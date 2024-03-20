Baseball history unpacked, March 20

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1888 - Albert Spalding announces a baseball tour to Australia next winter with his Chicago team and a squad of National League All-Stars. (2)
- 1918 - Although the major leagues optimistically keep the schedules at 154 games, the owners agree to halve the spring training time in an attempt to save money with the United States now engaged in World War I, as the St. Louis Cardinals open their camp at Hot Springs, Arkansas. In fact, the season’s last month will never be played, with the World Series starting at the beginning of September. (2)
- 1934 - Mildred Didrikson* (also known as Babe Zaharias), the renowned all-around female athlete, pitches the 1st inning for the Philadelphia Athletics in a spring training exhibition game against the Brooklyn Dodgers. She gives up one walk but no hits. Two days later she pitches again, this time one inning for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Boston Red Sox. Didrickson is less successful the second time, giving up four hits and three runs. Bill Hallahan relieves her, as she does not have an at bat in either game. She will also play several games for the House of David this season. Didrickson is the second female to play exhibitions with a major league team. Previously, first baseman Lizzie Murphy played for an American League All-Star team on August 14, 1922. (1,2)
- 1953 - U.S. Senator Edwin C. Johnson offers a bill to give clubs the sole right to ban radio-TV broadcasts of major league games in their own territory. The antitrust division of the Justice Department outlawed this practice in 1949. Johnson believes that it started the decline of baseball in small towns and cities throughout the country. His bill aims to restore the equity between large communities and the small areas. (1,2)
- 1954 - The Chicago Cubs send shortstop Roy Smalley to the Milwaukee Braves for pitcher Dave Cole, opening up the shortstop job for Ernie Banks. (2)
- 1955 - While the Chicago Cubs are in Arizona beating their Los Angeles farm team, 7-0, major league baseball is played at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. In a rematch of last year’s World Series, the New York Giants beat the Cleveland Indians again, 7-3. Willie Mays and Dusty Rhodes hit home runs for New York, while Ralph Kiner’s 9th-inning homer is the first score for Cleveland. A crowd of 24,434 is on hand. (2)
- 1976 - Leo Durocher, hired to manage the Yokohama Taiyo Whales (Japanese League), is sick with hepatitis and asks for a five-week delay in reporting. The Lip receives a telegram from the Whales stating: Since the championship starts in twenty days, it’s better if you stay home and take care of yourself for the remainder of the season. (1,4)
- 2000 - The new World Umpires Association agrees to consolidate all umpires as part of an interim agreement with the commissioner’s office. The umpires will merge into a single unit reporting directly to Major League Baseball this season, after being employed by either the National League or the American League since the latter’s creation in 1901. (2)
- 2019 - The Major League season opens at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, with the A’s hosting the Mariners in the first game of a two-game series. While most of the early attention is directed at 45-year-old Ichiro Suzuki, who starts in right field for Seattle, it’s the sluggers who define the game as the Mariners prevail, 9-7. Stephen Piscotty, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman all homer for Oakland, but the M’s reply with long balls by Domingo Santana — a grand slam — and Tim Beckham. Marco Gonzales pitches six innings for the win.
Cubs birthdays: Emil Geiss, Johnny Butler, Clyde Shoun, Jim Willis, George Altman, Manny Alexander. Also notable: Joe McGinnity HOF.
Today in History:
- 1345 - Conjunction of Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, thought by scholars at the University of Paris to be the “cause of the plague epidemic” known as the Black Death. Actual cause was the bacterium yersinia pestis spread by fleas, rats and other animals.
- 1616 - Walter Raleigh released from Tower of London to seek gold in Guyana.
- 1703 - Akō incident: 46 of the 47 surviving Ronin commit seppuku (ritual suicide) as recompense for avenging their master’s death in Edo.
- 1800 - Alessandro Volta reports his discovery of the electric battery in a letter to Joseph Banks, president of the Royal Society of London.
- 1815 - Napoleon enters Paris after escape from Elba, begins 100-day rule.
- 1854 - Anti-slavery activists within the US Whig political party opposed to the Kansas-Nebraska Act form a new Republican Party; notable politicians who switched allegiance include Abraham Lincoln, Rutherford B. Hayes, Chester A. Arthur, and Benjamin Harrison.
- 1942 - General Douglas MacArthur vows “I came through and I shall return” after escaping Japanese-occupied Philippines.
