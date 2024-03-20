Outside The Confines: Snell yeah!

After being rumored to go to multiple different clubs over the past months, one of the biggest remaining names on the free agent market has finally found a home, just in time for the regular season to get underway.
Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell who has spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres will be moving from Southern California to Northern California as he has signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants.
It may not be the long-term contract he was hoping for (and he has an opt-out after the 2024 season), but the two-year, $62 million deal isn’t anything to sneeze at, especially for a guy who just recently announced he’s about to have his first baby.
It’s also a true sign that Spring Training is drawing to a close and teams are feeling the pressure to finalize their lineups.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is officially a Giant! pic.twitter.com/XdpjQR9zld— MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2024
- Michael Baumann writes about the signing over at FanGraphs.
- Dan Gartland tries to explain why it took so long for Snell to be signed.
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Michael Baumann spotlights the incredible Marlins rotation... if only they could use them.
- Here are some details on how to watch the Seoul Series. (MLB)
- Do-Hyoung Park shares the sweet story of a Korean MLB superfan who met his idol while serving coffee.
- Sarah Langs brings us the complete list of Opening Day pitching match-ups.
- Jim Bowden offers up a list of potential breakout candidates for 2024. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Speaking of Opening Day, Superbowl-winning coach Andy Reid will be getting a chance to throw the starting pitch for the Royals’ Opening Day. Story by Karl Rasmussen.
- Tom Verducci looks at how Juan Soto has gotten himself ready to be a New York Yankee.
- Shohei Ohtani has unveiled his new personal logo with New Balance. (ESPN)
- ESPN has offered us a complete recap of all the offseason drama and stories.
- The Athletic staff take a look at Chan Ho Park, MLB’s first Korean player, is getting his moment in the Seoul series. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Are we getting a throwback resurgence this year?
Year of the Mullet? https://t.co/FDlbviagnQ pic.twitter.com/FnCko3sbO0— Cut4 (@Cut4) March 19, 2024
- Stephen J. Nesbitt has a hope-o-meter for all 30 MLB teams to see just how excited their fans should get. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Scott Chiusano gives us a look at Edwin Diaz’s reaction to a young fan’s rendition of “Narco.”
- Tom Verducci explains why Shohei Ohtani is an icon among us.
- Jeff Passan has his yearly bold predictions for the coming season.
- Is it finally Tarik Skubal’s moment to shine with the Tigers? Tom Verducci looks at what lies ahead for the young Tigers ace.
- According to Jeff Passan’s reporting, players are eager to see the MLBPA union’s chief labor negotiator ousted.
- Tyler Kepner looks at how new Mets president David Stearns is feeling heading into his first season. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This is according to the players! Looks like the Dodgers are the ones to beat.
The players have spoken.— MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2024
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/wC7HDBa1sW
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...