Outside The Confines: Snell yeah!

After being rumored to go to multiple different clubs over the past months, one of the biggest remaining names on the free agent market has finally found a home, just in time for the regular season to get underway.

Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell who has spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres will be moving from Southern California to Northern California as he has signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants.

It may not be the long-term contract he was hoping for (and he has an opt-out after the 2024 season), but the two-year, $62 million deal isn’t anything to sneeze at, especially for a guy who just recently announced he’s about to have his first baby.

It’s also a true sign that Spring Training is drawing to a close and teams are feeling the pressure to finalize their lineups.

