BCB After Dark: Who will be the King of K?

Last night, I asked you how many games will Christopher Morel play at third base this year? Thirty-three percent of you thought Morel will play between 71 and 100 games at third. So a about half the season. Another 24 percent thought he’ll play between 41 and 70 and 22 percent think he’ll be pretty much a regular all year with 101 to 120 games.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, I don’t do any movie talk. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that may do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

I guess since it’s the first day of Spring, I will feature the Rodgers and Hart song “Spring is Here.” It’s a jazz standard and there were a lot of choices for me to make. I picked this sedate one for the evening by pianist Kenny Barron. I think we could all use something soothing. At least I know I can.

This is from 1990.

Welcome back to everyone who skips all that jazz.

Tonight is a simple question. Who will lead the Cubs in strikeouts this season? And by that, I mean the good kind of strikeouts. Justin Steele and not Patrick Wisdom.

With Jameson Taillon injured, I kind of feel that it’s a two-person race between Justin Steele and Shōta Imanaga. Although it doesn’t sound like Taillon is going to be out long, so I guess he could still come back and take the Cubs strikeout title.

But Steele led the team last year with 176 strikeouts in 173 innings. And Imanaga led all of Nippon Professional Baseball with 174 strikeouts in 148 innings, which was five more than the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Drew Smyly, believe it or not, was second on the Cubs in strikeouts last season with 141 in 142 innings. That’s one more strikeout than Taillon had. I’ll also let you vote for Jordan Wicks, since he appears to have won a spot in the starting rotation, at least for now.

I will not let you vote for Kyle Hendricks, unless you want to go the “other” route. Javier Assad and Julian Merryweather had more strikeouts last year than Hendricks did.

So who will lead the Cubs in strikeouts in 2024?

Poll Who will lead the Cubs in strikeouts in 2024? Shōta Imanaga

Justin Steele

Jameson Taillon

Jordan Wicks

Someone else (leave in comments)

0% Justin Steele (0 votes)

0% Jameson Taillon (0 votes)

0% Jordan Wicks (0 votes)

0% Someone else (leave in comments) (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

