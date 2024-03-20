Diamondbacks 4, Cubs 1: Four good innings, then... tick... tick... BOOM!

MESA, Arizona — Kyle Hendricks threw four really good innings against the Diamondbacks Tuesday evening in Mesa. He retired 12 of the first 14 D-backs he faces, struck out three and got five outs of the 12 by ground balls.

Vintage Professor, right?

Well... only up to the fifth inning, when Arizona hitters pounded him for five hits and four runs, enough for a 4-1 D-backs win over the Cubs.

Honestly, I’m not concerned. Felt like Kyle ran out of gas, he’s still not stretched out fully for Opening Day and I’m much more impressed with the four good innings he did throw against most of the D-backs regular lineup.

Here are his three K’s [VIDEO].

Okay, so he got a bit of help from pitch framing on the first one, but the other two looked like vintage Professor. (Also there’s a weak contact groundout included in the video for some reason.)

The Cubs simply could not get any offense generated. Seiya Suzuki looked good, smacking a hard-hit double in his first PA and drawing a walk. The sound of the ball hitting Suzuki’s bat just sounds really good, I don’t know how else to describe it.

The Cubs did get decent relief from Hayden Wesneski, Luke Little, Colten Brewer and minor leaguer Joe Nahas, who combined for 4x innings, allowed two hits and a walk and struck out five. I was particularly encouraged by Wesneski, who entered the game with a runner on second and two out in the fifth, finished that inning, allowed another hit in the sixth but got out of it with a double play. It still seems likely he’s headed to Triple-A Iowa to be stretched out to start. As for Little, he could help the Cubs pen right away but since he has options, he might also start the year at Iowa.

The Cubs’ only run scored with two out in the seventh. Jorge Alfaro doubled and minor leaguer Jonathon Long singled him in [VIDEO].

One other note: Ian Happ was in left field for the first time since returning from his hamstring issue and played the field without incident, appearing to move laterally just fine in handling several chances. It appears to me that he’ll be ready to go on Opening Day.

Attendance watch: This “nothing game” on a nice night in Mesa attracted 15,354, another sellout. That makes the season total for 14 dates 181,193, or 12,942 per date.

The Cubs will travel across Mesa to visit the Oakland Athletics at HoHoKam Stadium Wednesday afternoon. Adbert Alzolay is listed as the Cubs starter, so that means this will likely be a complete bullpen game. Former Cubs minor leaguer Paul Blackburn, who was part of the deal that brought Mike Montgomery to the Cubs from Seattle in 2016, will start for Oakland. Game time Wednesday is 3:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.