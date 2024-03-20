The Cubs want to add some rooftop signage

Over the course of renovating Wrigley Field, the Cubs have added quite a bit of ad signage.

Per this Crain’s Chicago Business article by Danny Ecker, they want to add more — but not inside the historic ballpark:

The Chicago Cubs want city approval to put two big corporate logo signs on rooftops of properties its owners control across the street from Wrigley Field, the latest prospective additions to the team’s decade-long push to generate new revenue from the area around the ballpark. Ald. Bennett Lawson, 44th, is expected to introduce an ordinance to the City Council on March 20 that would allow the team to install a large Coca-Cola sign atop the building at 1040 W. Waveland Ave. and another LED sign for paint company Benjamin Moore on the roof of 3623 N. Sheffield Ave., a Cubs spokesman confirmed.

A rendering of the Coca-Cola sign is shown above. Here’s a rendering of how the Benjamin Moore sign might look:

From the Crain’s article, here is a statement from Cubs spokesman Julian Green:

“Since we embarked on the renovation and expansion of this historic ballpark, one of the challenges that we have faced has been with the assets that we could offer to partners within a landmarked ballpark,” said Cubs spokesman Julian Green. “That pushed us to find very creative ways to identify what we believe would be high-value assets to our corporate partners. The use of signs on rooftops, we believe, provides us with a wonderful opportunity for our partners that are looking to expand their brand and image.”

I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from a certain segment of Cubs fans, those who want Wrigley Field to look as it did 60 years ago. That’s simply not economically viable in the year 2024. As Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts once told me, “Wrigley Field is not a museum.” Ad revenue, along with other forms of revenue, are necessary for the Cubs to compete with the 29 other MLB teams. Personally, I’m agnostic about ads at Wrigley Field. If the team wants to have them, fine. When I’m at the ballpark I’m focused on the action on the field.

One further note regarding signage in and around Wrigley:

It’s unclear how much Coca-Cola and Benjamin Moore would pay for the signage rights on the rooftop buildings. But a source close to the team said the investments would combine with sponsorship assets the team has inside the stadium to bring the brands in line with the Cubs’ top-tier, long-term corporate partners. Green said the new signs would not count toward the six outfield signs for which the Cubs won approval in 2014 from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks. The team has erected three of those six signs, including two atop outfield video boards and a large corporate logo sign in left field that went up in 2016. As of that last installation, the team still had rights to add large signs beyond the right-center field bleachers and in foul territory beyond the left- and right-field foul poles.

There is no indication that the team wants to add any of those additional signs at this time. Those locations can be seen in these renderings that was made during the 1060 Project:

Note: Those renderings show proposed light towers that ultimately were not built, nor will they ever be built, as far as I know.

The final thing I’d say here regarding this additional revenue is that I’d like to see some, or most, of it applied to player payroll. Because in the end, isn’t that the point? To provide the best possible team for those of us who support the ballclub?