Cubs vs. Rockies at Scottsdale preview, Thursday 3/21, 3:10 CT

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup vs. Colorado at Salt River Fields. pic.twitter.com/5l7OMjPQFC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 21, 2024

Rockies lineup:

#Rockies lineup vs #Cubs 3/21 (3:05 CT): Blackmon DH, Tovar SS, Rodgers 2B, Jones CF, Bouchard LF, Montero 1B, Toglia RF, Stallings C, Carreras 3B (Feltner P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) March 21, 2024

Yency Almonte will start for the Cubs. Today’s Cubs scheduled relievers: Daniel Palencia and Edwin Escobar. Originally, Drew Smyly was listed as today’s starter, but given that he’s been told he’ll be in the pen to start the season, he might throw in relief today — that wasn’t clear at posting time of this game preview.

Ryan Feltner will start for the Rockies. Rockies relievers scheduled today: Victor Vodnik, Jalen Beeks, Nick Mears and Ty Blach.

This will be a throwback game to pre-broadcast days. There is no radio or TV broadcast of this game for either team. Thus you will have to follow via the Gameday link below.

This is the last game day this year where there will not be any Cubs on TV. The only other spring game remaining that won’t be televised is the split-squad game vs. the Giants at Scottsdale on Friday. The split-squad game Friday vs. the Giants at Sloan Park will be on Marquee.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday sometimes doesn’t go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Discuss amongst yourselves.