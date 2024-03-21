Cub Tracks’ is Spring Training over yet?

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

It would come as a surprise to nobody that Cub Tracks is against signs on rooftops unless the money goes to making the Cubs a better team. Some of the posters put this exactly right. It’s about the billionaires that run the franchise and their values.

The issue is not political, but philosophical. And that’s all that I am going to say about that.

Patrick Wisdom is having back trouble.

“Patrick got going today and didn’t feel great, so we scratched him,” Counsell said. “Not really sure what’s going to happen next, but obviously, it’s concerning that we had to stop today.” — Mark Feinsand.

As always, we await further wisdom.

The Cubs played the A’s Wednesday afternoon. It didn’t go well. Hector Neris left a couple of fastballs up and the Cubs were unable to get the bats untracked. Former Cub farmhand Paul Blackburn kept them guessing. Former Cub Sean Newcomb changed that with a pitch to Ezequiel Pagan which was deposited in right field, just beyond the fence.

