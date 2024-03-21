Cub Tracks’ is Spring Training over yet?

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
It would come as a surprise to nobody that Cub Tracks is against signs on rooftops unless the money goes to making the Cubs a better team. Some of the posters put this exactly right. It’s about the billionaires that run the franchise and their values.
The issue is not political, but philosophical. And that’s all that I am going to say about that.
Patrick Wisdom is having back trouble.
“Patrick got going today and didn’t feel great, so we scratched him,” Counsell said. “Not really sure what’s going to happen next, but obviously, it’s concerning that we had to stop today.” — Mark Feinsand.
As always, we await further wisdom.
The Cubs played the A’s Wednesday afternoon. It didn’t go well. Hector Neris left a couple of fastballs up and the Cubs were unable to get the bats untracked. Former Cub farmhand Paul Blackburn kept them guessing. Former Cub Sean Newcomb changed that with a pitch to Ezequiel Pagan which was deposited in right field, just beyond the fence.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
It was Chicagohenge Double-Header today. This morning SoxHenge. This evening CubsHenge. #chicago #news #ilwx #weather #chicagohenge pic.twitter.com/5bc9ndqnXq— Barry Butler Photography (@barrybutler9) March 20, 2024
Jameson Taillon threw a 10-pitch, touch-and-feel bullpen today. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/z3yENSgYSB— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 20, 2024
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): One little advantage the Cubs will have over almost every other team in 2024. “... the Cubs 2024 schedule, as well as their geographic home in Chicago, will provide them with a pretty major advantage: a distinct lack of travel.”
- Russell Dorsey (Yahoo Sports*): NL Central season preview: What’s in store for Cardinals, Cubs, Brewers, Reds and Pirates in 2024? “The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball’s most competitive division.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs face more cuts with 42 players still in camp. Here’s our projected 26-man roster for opening day. “Manager Craig Counsell isn’t tipping his hand on any looming roster decisions.” Maddie Lee follows suit. Andy Martinez likewise.
- Mark Feinsand (MLB.com*): Hendricks ready to ‘lock in’ and ‘go’. Trouble with the curve.
- Sean Holland (Cubs Insider*): Predictions for Cubs’ Opening Day Bullpen. “One thing we can say for certain is that this group is going to change, probably early and often.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): This is Miguel Amaya’s year to solidify himself as the Cubs’ catcher of the future. “Miguel’s job is to earn playing time. That’s kind of what I’ve told him. And I think that ability is there. We’re going to have to figure that out.” Tony Andracki has thoughts.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Patrick Wisdom’s balky back could color roster choices. “... having both Wisdom and Madrigal unable to go next week would necessitate at least one roster move.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Status check on Nick Madrigal and Opening Day. “... the Cubs might have a couple extra bench spots available initially...”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How Dansby Swanson sees everything lining up for the Chicago Cubs. “They’ve done a great job of accumulating talent,” Swanson said.
Food for Thought:
It’s hoped the history-making heifer could help reinvigorate insulin production.— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 20, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/3CgdcEYDND pic.twitter.com/RCBhTpDxpN
NASA's astroid blaster turned a space rock into an ‘oblong watermelon’ https://t.co/P9XCCsxAQM— Popular Science (@PopSci) March 20, 2024
Archaeologists Find Shipwrecks Using Clues From Homer's Iliadhttps://t.co/cgu6u0mZyg— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 19, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...