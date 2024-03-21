BCB After Dark: Which way will Javier Assad swing?

It’s another Wednesday at BCB After Dark: the grooviest get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Welcome everyone. New friends and old ones are all welcome. There’s no cover charge. The dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage.

Last evening, I asked you about which pitcher would lead the Cubs in strikeouts in 2024. Ninety-nine percent of the votes were for two candidates and Shōta Imanaga won with 66 percent of the vote. Another 33 percent went to last year’s top strikeout guy, Justin Steele.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, I don’t do any movie talk. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that may do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Here’s the great pianist Ahmad Jamal playing the Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart classic “Blue Moon” like you’ve probably never heard it before. Reginald Veal is on bass, Herlin Riley on drums and Manolo Badrena on percussion. We’re about a month away from the first anniversary of Jamal’s death.

This is from 2014.

Maybe some of you are watching Manhunt, the new Apple TV series about the search for John Wilkes Booth after the Abraham Lincoln assassination. If so, or even if you aren’t, you will probably enjoy the Anthony Mann-directed The Tall Target, a 1951 noir (or noir-like. More on that later.) about the Baltimore Plot, the alleged attempt to assassinate Abraham Lincoln in Baltimore in 1861 before he was inaugurated.

The Tall Target stars Dick Powell as John Kennedy, a New York City policeman who, through undercover work, has uncovered a plot to assassinate President-elect Lincoln. Before we go on, the name is just another one of those bizarre coincidences surrounding the Kennedy and Lincoln assassinations. The name John Kennedy didn’t mean a whole lot in 1951.

The “Baltimore Plot” was a real thing, or at least Lincoln and those around him thought it was. Historians debate whether or not it was just a rumor, but Lincoln received round-the-clock protection from Pinkerton detective Kate Warne throughout his train trip to DC and his scheduled speech in Baltimore was cancelled because of the rumors of an assassination attempt.

Mann and screenwriters George Worthing Yates and Art Cohn turn the Baltimore Plot into a thrilling crime drama that can actually be considered a forerunner to the conspiracy thrillers of the 1970s. Kennedy brings evidence of the assassination plot to his superiors at the NYPD who dismiss it out of hand. But, the NYPD is listening to newly-commissioned US Army Colonel Caleb Jeffers (Adolphe Menjou) who dismisses the evidence out of hand. You can probably guess that the NYPD has been infiltrated with Confederate sympathizers and that Jeffers is actually the mastermind of the entire plot.

After being denied permission to travel to Baltimore to stop the assassination, Kennedy turns in his badge and goes rogue, which wasn’t the same kind of movie cliché in 1951 that it is today. He tries to board the train to Baltimore, but his friend Inspector Reilly (Regis Toomey,) who was supposed to have a ticket for him, has gone missing. Kennedy boards the train anyway, discovering that another man (Leif Erickson) has stolen his ticket and that Reilly has been killed.

In what Kennedy initially thinks is a coincidence but we know isn’t, he encounters Colonel Jeffers on the train. Jeffers, presumably to throw suspicion off himself, vouches for Kennedy and pretends to be his friend. But at the next stop, the “fake John Kennedy” takes the real one off the train at gunpoint, intending to kill him too. But in another future action movie cliché, Kennedy distracts the shooter for a second, just long enough to overpower him. In the struggle between Kennedy and the killer, Col. Jeffers shoots and kills the conspirator. Kennedy immediately starts to suspect Jeffers of being in on the plot because there was no way that he could have gotten a clear shot at the fake Kennedy in the dark. The bullet could have just as easily killed him.

On top of all that, we meet four more travelers on the train. Charlotte Alsop (Florence Bates) is an abolitionist writer who is naturally supportive of Lincoln. Lance Beaufort (Marshall Thompson) is a West Point cadet who has left school to return home to Georgia to serve the Confederacy. (The Civil War is still about six weeks into the future.) Lance’s sister Ginny (Paula Raymond) and her slave Rachel (Ruby Dee) accompany him. Beaufort is part of the plot to assassinate Lincoln, although Kennedy determines that he’s too young and dumb to actually know what the plot is about. He’s judged a pawn of Colonel Jeffers.

The rest of the film is all about the parry and thrust between Kennedy and Jeffers and his allies. There are a whole lot of great scenes of people walking up and down darkly-lit train corridors and smoky train stations at night. There are fistfights and narrow escapes. Really just enough action to keep the audience involved.

The film also looks absolutely terrific. I can’t stress enough how good the trains and the stations look. Most of the film takes place at night and shadows obscure the scenes, adding that traditional noir mystery. There is steam from the locomotive engine everywhere—outside the windows on the interior shots and in the air on the exterior ones—giving a spooky fog-like atmosphere to everything. It actually plays a part in the plot at one point as well. Cinematographer Paul C. Vogel often sets the camera in a low corner of the set, giving us a view as if we were watching the conspiracy unfold while hidden underneath a blanket.

At this point in his career, Powell was on a string of playing noir tough guys as he tried to shake the pretty boy romantic lead parts that he had been typecast as earlier. He’s perfectly credible as the rogue cop John Kennedy. There’s a bit of Lincoln hagiography in his character—he undertakes this quest because even while he’s not a Republican, he once served as Lincoln’s bodyguard and found him to be the most impressive man he’d ever met.

Paula Raymond gets second billing as Ginny, the female lead, but in reality, it’s a small and inconsequential part. Ruby Dee, as her slave Rachel, is the real female hero of the film. It’s a sign that things were slowly changing in Hollywood that Rachel is given an important role in foiling the plot to kill Lincoln. She also shows agency and stands up to her mistress. When Ginny claims to Alsop that she and Rachel are just like sisters, Rachel coldly adds “Except you are free and I am a slave.” The film has to tack on a small symbol of racial reconciliation between Ginny and Rachel at the end, but only after Rachel is allowed to make her point several times.

Also, for fans of classic television, future Grandpa Walton Will Geer is the train’s conductor and future Beaver Cleaver mom Barbara Billingsley is uncredited as a young mother riding the train.

Is The Tall Tower a film noir? It certainly looks like one and plays out like one. What it lacks is the moral ambiguity that most noirs have, especially on the part of the protagonist. It’s pretty clear Kennedy is a hero and the people trying to kill Lincoln are villains. Noted noir expert Eddie Muller says it’s not a noir, although he adds that he loves the picture anyway, calling it one of the best train films ever made.

My feeling is that if you call The Naked City a film noir, and many do, you need to call The Tall Tower one as well. In fact, I think The Tall Tower fits the definition much better than The Naked City, which also lacks any real moral ambiguity. Either way is fine with me, but there should be some consistency.

But no matter what genre you drop it in, The Tall Tower is a great picture. It’s a crime suspense film with a lot of elements that would get picked up by conspiracy thrillers twenty years later. And as Eddie Muller said, it’s one of the greatest train movies ever made. It’s a must-see if you’re a fan of nineteenth-century locomotion.

I don’t have a trailer for The Tall Target, but here’s the scene where Kennedy finds the body of his slain comrade. You get a great sense of the way the trains are shot in this clip.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music and movies.

Back when I was growing up, there used to be a pitcher called a “swingman.” Teams generally went with four-man rotations back then, but would occasionally need a fifth starter because of doubleheaders or an occasional long stretch without an off day. So there were pitchers who would have be ready to make that intermittent start, but otherwise pitch out of the bullpen the rest of the time. Dave Roberts and Doug Capilla are examples of this from the Cubs of the late-seventies.

The official “swingman” has gone out of vogue since the universal adoption of five- and even six-man rotations. A “swingman” is now more likely to be a reliever who can step in when a starter gets injured. They generally don’t relieve in-between starts and usually go back to the bullpen when the original starter gets healthy. That is, of course, unless the guy pitches so well that the team decides they need to stay in the rotation permanently. But then they aren’t a swingman anymore. They are a starter.

But Javier Assad is the closest we have to an old-fashioned swingman on the Cubs. Over the course of his two years in the majors, he’s made 18 starts and 23 relief appearances. But even those numbers are a bit skewed by his 2022 season, when he made eight starts and one relief appearance. In 2023, Assad made ten starts and 22 relief appearances, which worked out to 53 2⁄ 3 innings and a starter and 55 2⁄ 3 innings and a reliever. Can’t get much closer than that.

So tonight’s question is “Will Javier Assad throw more innings as a starter or a reliever in 2024?” Assad is certainly in line (along with Drew Smyly) for the fifth-spot in the rotation to start the season as Jameson Taillon works to get healthy and in game shape. But you know that there are going to be more injuries to the Cubs pitching staff as the season goes on and Assad will be looking to position himself to make as many of those starts as possible.

How confident are you that Assad can step up and handler the role? Or maybe he’ll be too valuable in the bullpen that manager Craig Counsell decides to start someone else? Assad is extremely likely to make more relief appearance than starts, but by making the question about innings, I personally think it will be very close.

