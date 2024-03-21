Three Cubs have an opt-out choice to make Friday

Per the MLB/MLBPA collective bargaining agreement, there is an opt-out date coming up Friday for certain players:

FYI: Article XX(B) FA signed to MiLB deals have a universal opt-out on 3/22 at 2PM EST; the team then has until noon EST on 3/24 to add the player the 40-man or release him. Those players are in the following tweet: — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) March 19, 2024

Jon Becker’s following tweet showed lists of players by league. There are three Cubs who are affected: Carl Edwards Jr., Garrett Cooper and David Peralta. The CBA article noted gives players with six years of MLB experience who were on a MLB roster (or IL) at the end of the previous season and then signed minor-league contracts this right. (Also note: Dominic Smith is not eligible for this opt-out because he doesn’t have six years of MLB experience.)

My understanding is that these opt-outs are not mandatory; the players can choose to remain with the club that signed them, but then they’re subject to the normal rules for retention on the roster or release.

Personally? I don’t think any of these players would help the Cubs to the extent that they’d drop someone from the 40-man roster to retain them. There will be a 60-day injured list placement for Caleb Kilian, which (I believe) could happen at that Sunday, March 24 deadline, to make room for adding someone to the 40-man. But I don’t see anyone else on the current Cubs 40-man roster who would be eligible for the 60-day IL, or who could be designated for assignment and waived.

Here’s how I see the three players involved.

Carl Edwards Jr.

CJ has made six appearances this spring with a 1.59 ERA and 0.882 WHIP. He’s shown flashes of the form he had for the Cubs from 2016-18. He could be useful stashed at Iowa for possible callups later in the year.

Garrett Cooper

I just don’t get the calls for Cooper to make this team. His offensive numbers are middling at best and he’s a mediocre defensive first baseman — and can only play first base. He has hit well this spring, granted: .300/.417/.650 (6-for-20) with two home runs.

While he could be useful for a short time if Patrick Wisdom begins the year on the IL, Cooper would need a 40-man spot and honestly, if the Cubs are going to keep someone not on the 40-man as a backup, I’d rather have it be David Bote.

David Peralta

In a very small sample size, Peralta is 3-for-9 (.333) with one double and one triple in three games this spring. The Cubs already have a lefthanded backup OF on the roster in Mike Tauchman, and I think I’d rather see them keep Alexander Canario as a backup. Peralta is 36 and didn’t hit all that well last year.

In the end, then, if I were running things I wouldn’t add any of them to the 40-man if they opt out. It seems likely that Edwards won’t; I don’t know about the others.

What would you do?