David Bote is among five Cubs roster cuts

There has been much discussion here about whether David Bote would make the Opening Day roster. After a strong start to Spring Training his numbers declined a bit, and now stand at .222/.271/.578 (10-for-45), but with five home runs.

Thursday, the Cubs sent Bote back to the minor-league camp. Three other non-roster invitees have also been reassigned to the minor-league camp: righthander Colten Brewer and lefthanders Richard Lovelady and Thomas Pannone.

In addition, righthanded reliever Daniel Palencia has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

That leaves 37 players in camp, broken down as follows: 18 pitchers (which includes two non-roster invitees), four catchers (two non-roster invitees), eight infielders (two non-roster invitees), six outfielders (one non-roster invitee) and one infielder/outfielder. (The “infielder/outfielder” as listed on the Cubs roster is Christopher Morel.)

Non-roster players still in camp: Carl Edwards Jr., Edwin Escobar, Jorge Alfaro, Joe Hudson, Garrett Cooper, Dominic Smith and David Peralta. As noted earlier today, Edwards, Cooper and Peralta have an opt-out date tomorrow, so we should find out more about those three at that time.

As always, we await developments.