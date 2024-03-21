Cubs 5, Rockies 2: The old school recap

It is very odd, in the year 2024, to not have any audio or video live coverage of a Major League Baseball game. Yes, even in Spring Training, where the Cubs do cover nearly every game, and all those at home.

But this one, about 10 miles north of the Cubs’ Sloan Park complex, had none. So I can only tell you what I gleaned from MLB Gameday about the Cubs’ 5-2 win over the Rockies. There are no video highlights to show you, unfortunately, but Cole Roederer’s three-run homer in the top of the ninth was the difference in the game.

No one scored in the first inning. Yency Almonte retired the Rockies 1-2-3, with one strikeout.

The Cubs didn’t score in the top of the second, and then Drew Smyly, originally listed as starting this game, entered in relief instead. He allowed a double to the first hitter he faced, Nolan Jones, then retired the side without incident, including picking Jones off. So, that’s good.

The first two Cubs in the third, Yan Gomes and Miles Mastrobuoni, singled, but were stranded as the next three hitters were easy outs?

(Bored yet? Let me tell you, recapping like this is not easy.)

The Rox broke through on the board in the bottom of the third as Charlie Blackmon smacked a two-run homer off Smyly. Smyly completed two innings, and that’s all he gave up. He struck out two.

In the fourth, Christopher Morel drew a walk with one out and scored on a double by Dominic Smith to make it 2-1. Edwin Escobar relieved Smyly and threw a 1-2-3 fourth, and also a scoreless fifth. He struck out four. I’d like to think Escobar might stick around at Triple-A Iowa for a possible callup later in the year.

As the game got to the late innings, minor leaguers subbed for the starters. That included Hunter Bigge throwing a scoreless sixth:

Something to keep an eye on, but if Hunter Bigge is popping 97-99 mph with 20-22 IVBs into the strike zone with regularity now, he’s a far better prospect than offseason lists have led us to believe. Big Spring for him so far. ⬆️ — Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) March 21, 2024

Three of them, Josh Rivera, Drew Bowser and Liam Spence, produced the tying run for the Cubs in the top of the eighth, in part thanks to a Rockies error that extended the inning. All of that came off Matt Carasiti, who was in the Cubs organization in 2017 and 2019 but never pitched in the major leagues for them.

Daniel Palencia, who just got optioned to Triple-A, got a chance to pitch in this game and struck out two and walked one in a scoreless eighth.

Then Roederer hit his homer with one out in the ninth and the Cubs held on for the win. I don’t think anything that happened in this game will have much impact on any roster decisions made going forward, for whatever that’s worth.

Sam McWilliams, who had been cut earlier this week, finished up with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

The Cubs have their final split-squad game of spring 2024 Friday. Both games will be against the Giants, a rarity for split-squad affairs.

At Sloan Park, lefthander Justin Steele will start for the Cubs in his final outing before Opening Day next Thursday. He’ll face Giants righthander Keaton Winn. At Scottsdale Stadium, Javier Assad gets the call for the Cubs against Giants righty Logan Webb. Both games start at 3:05 p.m. CT. The Sloan Park game will be televised on Marquee Sports Network. The game in Scottsdale will have coverage from a Giants audiocast.