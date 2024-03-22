 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cubs vs. Giants at Mesa and Scottsdale split squad preview, Friday 3/22

It’s the Cubs’ last split squad day of spring 2024.

By Al Yellon
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

MESA, Arizona — Well, this is unusual, a split-squad game for the Cubs where they play the same team in two different locales. So you’ll get to see a lot of Giants today. Both games begin at 3:05 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of game threads covering both games.

Here are today’s particulars.

At Mesa:

Cubs lineup:

Giants lineup:

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers at Sloan Park: Hayden Wesneski, Luke Little and Colten Brewer.

Keaton Winn will start for the Giants. S.F. relievers at Sloan Park: Daulton Jefferies.

At Scottsdale:

Cubs lineup:

Giants lineup:

Javier Assad will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers at Scottsdale: Thomas Pannone and Richard Lovelady.

Logan Webb will start for the Giants. Giants relievers at Scottsdale: Tyler Rogers and Blayne Enlow.

Today’s game vs. the Giants at Sloan Park is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. The game vs. the Giants in Scottsdale will have an audio broadcast with the Giants announcers via MLB.com, available via the streaming page below.

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Giants at Sloan Park

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Giants at Scottsdale Stadium

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Giants site McCovey Chronicles. If you do go there to interact with Giants fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at about the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.

