Cubs vs. Giants at Mesa and Scottsdale split squad preview, Friday 3/22

MESA, Arizona — Well, this is unusual, a split-squad game for the Cubs where they play the same team in two different locales. So you’ll get to see a lot of Giants today. Both games begin at 3:05 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of game threads covering both games.

Here are today’s particulars.

At Mesa:

Cubs lineup:

Giants lineup:

#SFGiants lineup vs #Cubs Friday (split squad at Sloan Park): Sunglasses RF, Murphy DH, Flores 1B, Matos CF, Bart C, Luciano SS, Fitzgerald 2B, Sandoval 3B, Sabol CF (Winn P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) March 22, 2024

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers at Sloan Park: Hayden Wesneski, Luke Little and Colten Brewer.

Keaton Winn will start for the Giants. S.F. relievers at Sloan Park: Daulton Jefferies.

At Scottsdale:

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Scottsdale Stadium! pic.twitter.com/eLGqD1Erk2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 22, 2024

Giants lineup:

#SFGiants lineup vs #Cubs (split squads at Scottsdale): Lee CF, Soler DH, Wade 1B, Chapman 3B, Conforto LF, Estrada 2B, Yastrzemski RF, Bailey C, Ahmed SS (Webb P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) March 22, 2024

Javier Assad will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers at Scottsdale: Thomas Pannone and Richard Lovelady.

Logan Webb will start for the Giants. Giants relievers at Scottsdale: Tyler Rogers and Blayne Enlow.

Today’s game vs. the Giants at Sloan Park is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. The game vs. the Giants in Scottsdale will have an audio broadcast with the Giants announcers via MLB.com, available via the streaming page below.

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Giants at Sloan Park

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Giants at Scottsdale Stadium

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

