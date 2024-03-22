2024 Cubs player profiles: Starting pitchers

Four of the five spots in the Cubs rotation should be settled. with Jameson Taillon apparently nearing a return to the team, as he threw pitches Tuesday. There are six or seven pitchers vying for the five starting spots, with staff ace Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks, Shota Imanaga, and Taillon as the presumed front four, and several candidates wrestling for the fifth spot.

Between Jordan Wicks, Drew Smyly, and Javier Assad, I have to admit I come down in favor of Wicks. Smyly and Assad are the multi-innings options and both would fill an important role on the team.

Steele is going to be the No. 1. There’s no dispute there, and a LH/RH balance is fairly commonplace in today’s MLB. The Dodgers used to run with three or four LH starters, but those guys were a degree of magnitude better (at least) than the people the Cubs will be running out there.

And, if any of them falter to the degree they have to be replaced, why then the trouble begins, because there are no easy fixes. There are promising prospects in the minors, but they’re prospects, unproven at the major-league level.

This is where Smyly/Assad would be most important, as a solution could become an ‘opener’ situation, with one of the other stepping in after the first couple of times around the batting order and bridging the gap to the (presumably) lockdown pitchers at the end of the bullpen. The other solution, of course, is to have either or both start games according to need.

They’d also enable Counsell to limit the innings pitched by his starters in an attempt to keep them fresh throughout the season. Hendricks used to go deep into games but his game shortens as his years pile up. Imanaga wouldn’t have thrown that many innings in NPB and will bear a little watching as well.

Taillon first has to prove his effectiveness before I’d let him throw late, though he has said that he likes to do that. It would just be better if the score were low while he did.

It’s possible, but I don’t expect regression for Steele. I do expect Hendricks to falter some, and to let a few too many balls get over the plate. Imanaga shows signs of being the real; deal, but we haven’t yet had the extended look. Taillon, as said above, is a bit of an enigma. And we don’t yet know who #5 is, though Jordan Wicks looks to have won by default. Counsell hasn’t said anything yet, but the spring training camp has just over a week to run.

That makes the Cubs’ rotation just a tad volatile. I mean, any pitching rotation is, to a degree, but this group has more question marks than usual, and they’re possibly the key to getting into the playoffs and going deep. I’m not expecting Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, Mike Cuellar, and Pat Dobson, though that would be great, but the Cubs are going to need 60-70 wins from this group, or the starters in general, unless Assad/Smyly turn into the simCubs’ Jesus Luzardo, who won 17 games as a long reliever in our 2020 Cubs simulation. That leaves 15-20 games to be won by relievers, if the team is to make the promised land a reality.

Damn, I wish they could acquire the real Luzardo, but that cost would be prohibitive. What’s Daniel Descalso doing these days?

I suspect the Cubs will come close to that.

Some predictions, just for the heck of it, and nice pictures.

Justin Steele 16-7

Kyle Hendricks 13-11

Shota Imanaga 17-6

Jameson Taillon 12-14

Jordan Wicks 12-5

Thanks for reading.